Tech :  Tom Cruise doesn't let up on the thrilling stunts in the trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

Tom Cruise doesn't let up on the thrilling stunts in the trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'


Tom Cruise doesn't let up on the thrilling stunts in the trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The first trailer for Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" looks action-packed.

Mission Impossible Fallout 2 Paramount play

Mission Impossible Fallout 2 Paramount

(Paramount)

  • Tom Cruise is back for another "Mission: Impossible."
  • This time around it looks like he takes a lot of tumbles.


The first trailer for "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it looks like instead of one insane stunt delivered by Tom Cruise, he's going to wow us with a handful of medium-sized ones.

The sixth "Mission: Impossible" has Cruise with his familiar IMF members (played by Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames) teaming with newbies Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Monaghan. Then there's the return of Rebecca Ferguson, who was the breakout star of the last movie in the franchise, "Rogue Nation."

But this time around she might not be on Cruise's side.

Check out the trailer below, which features a lot of fist fights, Cruise falling off a mountain, falling off a motorcycle, and falling off a helicopter.

Did we mention that movie is called "Fallout."

It opens in theaters July 27:

