Tech :  'Transparent' star Jeffrey Tambor won't return to the Amazon show after accusations of sexual harassment

"Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor won't return for the show's fifth season.

Tambor, who has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his role, was accused of sexual harassment by two women in November.

"Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor is gone from the show, Amazon confirmed to multiple outlets Thursday.

Tambor — who has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his role as transgender woman Maura Pfefferman — was accused of sexual harassment by two women in November.

After investigating the accusations, Amazon decided to part ways with Tambor. The show, which also stars Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, and Kathryn Hahn, will continue. Amazon has not said if the fifth season of the Emmy-winning series, created by Jill Soloway, will be its last.

Deadline reports that the decision to write Tambor out of the show was made "in the past week."

Both women who accused Tambor of sexual harassment on the show were transgender. The first accusations were made by Tambor's former assistant Van Barnes, the second by his "Transparent" co-star Tracy Lysette.

Barnes and Lysette accused Tambor of saying sexually explicit things to them, and acting inappropriate physically.

Tambor has denied both accusations.

In November, Tambor wrote a statement in response to The Hollywood Reporter's article detailing Lysette's accusations:

"I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact," Tambor said. "But I have never been a predator — ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone." (Full statement here.)

Business Insider revieved the following statement from representatives for Soloway:

"I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on 'Transparent' is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires. We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for 'Transparent' since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family."