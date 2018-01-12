Tech :  Trevor Noah, Kimmel, and Colbert blast Trump's 'shithole' comments: 'I don't know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist'

news

Late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, and Stephen Colbert were quick to deride President Trump's reported "shithole countries" comments on Thursday.

Trump, in a Thursday meeting on immigration, reportedly referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and a handful of African nations as "shithole countries."

The Washington Post reported Thursday that President Trump, in a meeting with bipartisan lawmakers on immigration, referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and a handful of African nations as "shithole countries," while questioning why the United States couldn't receive more immigrants from countries like Norway.

Late-night hosts were quick to deride Trump's comments on their respective programs Thursday night.

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah had one of the more incisive takes.

"I don't know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist," Noah said. "Hear me out, I know I sound crazy."

Noah, who is from South Africa, continued, "Personally, as someone from South Shithole, I'm offended, Mr. President. Because not only does he think brown countries are shitholes, he thinks, what, we're never going to know what he said? I mean, don’t get me wrong, it might take a few weeks, but once the news donkey reaches our village, we'll be so mad."

Jimmy Kimmel spent the majority of his monologue Thursday night dissecting Trump's comments.

"Listen, I'm sure the fact that the counties he described as 'shitholes' are mostly populated by people of color and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not is a coincidence," Kimmel said. "Because if it wasn't, it would mean we voted for a racist, like a real one. And we'd have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House."

"The only silver lining, and this is a small silver lining, is that we got to hear Wolf Blitzer say this all day," Kimmel joked, as a reel played of CNN host Wolf Blitzer repeatedly saying "s-hole," with the obscene word replaced by just the letter s. "What an s-hole," Kimmel continued.

Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" monologue also took on Trump's latest controversy.

"Sir, they're not shithole countries." Colbert said. "For one, Donald Trump isn't their president."

Colbert then imitated Trump while discussing the president's reportedly expressed desire to have more Norwegian immigrants:

"You know what I'm saying, Norwegian people?" he said, in a mock-Trump voice. "You catch my drift? People with blonde hair, who need a lot of sunscreen. You get what I'm saying? I'm saying that I'm a racist."