Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Trevor Noah went after Fox News for its 'absurd' solutions to gun violence following the Parkland school shooting


Tech Trevor Noah went after Fox News for its 'absurd' solutions to gun violence following the Parkland school shooting

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Tuesday night's "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah went after the way Fox News has reacted to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Trevor Noah play

Trevor Noah

(Comedy Central/YouTube)

  • On Tuesday night's "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah went after the way Fox News has reacted to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
  • Noah said that conservative solutions to gun violence from people including Jeanine Pirro and Newt Gingrich were "absurd."

Trevor Noah had some sharp critiques of how Fox News has reacted to the shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday night's episode of "The Daily Show."

"If you told someone that they had to solve gun violence, but they couldn't talk about guns, most people would be like, 'Well, then, there's nothing I could do.' But most people are not Fox News," Noah said. "Over the past few days, Fox showed us that once you remove the obvious solution, you have no choice but to get creative."

First, Noah criticized Judge Jeanine Pirro for her suggestion that schools have metal detectors, cops, and perimeter controls. “Wait, is she still speaking about schools?” Noah said. “Because it sounds like she wants to build a compound in The Walking Dead.'"

Noah mockingly suggested some additions to Pirro's vision: "Why not post snipers on the roof? Dig a moat. Fill it with gun-eating sharks."

Then Noah slammed Newt Gingrich and Judge Andrew Napolitano for saying that teachers need to have guns.

“These ideas are so absurd,” Noah said. “It might be fun to live in their world, you know, if you think about it. Like it’s a world free of embarrassment. No idea is too ridiculous.”

Bu Noah said that "we can't blame people on Fox for coming up with ridiculous ideas, right? It's not their job to be responsible, or even solve problems at all. So they can just shut up and dribble," a jab at conservative Laura Ingraham, who said that LeBron James should "just shut up and dribble" last week.

Watch the full segment below:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech This couple invented a clever piece of luggage so you'll never have...bullet
2 Tech We found the stunt doubles who made Black Panther's amazing fight...bullet
3 Tech Microsoft just put another nail in the coffin for Windows...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

painted ladies home tour4; san francisco housing crisis affordability
Tech San Francisco's housing market is so dire, people need to make over $300,000 a year to afford the typical home
null
Tech Amazon is selling an exclusive line of over-the-counter medications (AMZN)
null
Tech A mysterious supplement with a viral following has been linked to salmonella
Jack Dorsey
Tech Some prominent conservatives and white supremacists are blaming Twitter's bot crackdown for wiping out thousands of their followers (TWTR)