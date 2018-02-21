Tech :  Trevor Noah went after Fox News for its 'absurd' solutions to gun violence following the Parkland school shooting

news

On Tuesday night's "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah went after the way Fox News has reacted to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Noah said that conservative solutions to gun violence from people including Jeanine Pirro and Newt Gingrich were "absurd."

"If you told someone that they had to solve gun violence, but they couldn't talk about guns, most people would be like, 'Well, then, there's nothing I could do.' But most people are not Fox News," Noah said. "Over the past few days, Fox showed us that once you remove the obvious solution, you have no choice but to get creative."

First, Noah criticized Judge Jeanine Pirro for her suggestion that schools have metal detectors, cops, and perimeter controls. “Wait, is she still speaking about schools?” Noah said. “Because it sounds like she wants to build a compound in The Walking Dead.'"

Noah mockingly suggested some additions to Pirro's vision: "Why not post snipers on the roof? Dig a moat. Fill it with gun-eating sharks."

Then Noah slammed Newt Gingrich and Judge Andrew Napolitano for saying that teachers need to have guns.

“These ideas are so absurd,” Noah said. “It might be fun to live in their world, you know, if you think about it. Like it’s a world free of embarrassment. No idea is too ridiculous.”

Bu Noah said that "we can't blame people on Fox for coming up with ridiculous ideas, right? It's not their job to be responsible, or even solve problems at all. So they can just shut up and dribble," a jab at conservative Laura Ingraham, who said that LeBron James should "just shut up and dribble" last week.

