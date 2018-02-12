Tech :  Trump has revealed a $1.5 trillion plan to repair America's infrastructure — here's the most dangerous bridge in every state

news
On Monday, President Trump will reveal his long-awaited, $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan — a key campaign promise that's now part of his domestic agenda.
One of the plan's goals is to repair and rebuild America's bridges, which received a C+ grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers' most recent Infrastructure Report Card. (Overall, US infrastructure scored a D+, and the ASCE estimates the country needs to spend $4.5 trillion by 2025 to improve its roads, bridges, dams, airports, and more.)
Every state has at least one structurally deficient bridge, which the US Department of Transportation (DOT) defines as when one or more key bridge components (e.g. the deck, superstructure, or substructure) is in "poor" condition. There are 185 million daily crossings on nearly 56,000 structurally deficient US bridges, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
Using 2016 data from the US Federal Highway Administration, Auto Insurance Center found the most structurally deficient bridge — based on the highest number of components in poor or worse condition — in each state and Washington, DC.
Check them out below.
Alabama — I-65 over US-11 Railroad in Jefferson County
play
Alabama — I-65 over US-11 Railroad in Jefferson County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Alaska — South Tongass Highway over Hoadley Creek in Ketchikan Gateway County
play
Alaska — South Tongass Highway over Hoadley Creek in Ketchikan Gateway County (Worldwide Elevation Map Finder)
Arizona — I-17 over 19th Avenue in Maricopa County
play
Arizona — I-17 over 19th Avenue in Maricopa County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Arkansas — Locust Street Bridge in Pulaski County
play
Arkansas — Locust Street Bridge in Pulaski County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
California — I-110 over Dominguez Channel in Los Angeles
play
California — I-110 over Dominguez Channel in Los Angeles (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Colorado — I-70 ML over Havana St Railroad in Denver
play
Colorado — I-70 ML over Havana St Railroad in Denver (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Connecticut — Yankee Doodle Bridge in Fairfield County
play
Connecticut — Yankee Doodle Bridge in Fairfield County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Delaware — I-95 Northbound over SR1/Korean War Vet Memorial in New Castle County
play
Delaware — I-95 Northbound over SR1/Korean War Vet Memorial in New Castle County (Google Maps)
District of Columbia — Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway Southeast
play
District of Columbia — Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway Southeast (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Florida — Fuller Warren Bridge in Duval County
play
Florida — Fuller Warren Bridge in Duval County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Georgia — I-285 over South Utoy Creek in Fulton County
play
Georgia — I-285 over South Utoy Creek in Fulton County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Hawaii — Nimitz Highway over Kapalama Canal in Honolulu
play
Hawaii — Nimitz Highway over Kapalama Canal in Honolulu (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Idaho — SMA 7406 and 17th St over Sand Creek in Bonneville County
play
Idaho — SMA 7406 and 17th St over Sand Creek in Bonneville County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Illinois — I-55 over Lemont Rd in DuPage County
play
Illinois — I-55 over Lemont Rd in DuPage County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Indiana — I-65 CD over New York St. in Marion County
play
Indiana — I-65 CD over New York St. in Marion County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County
play
Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Kansas — 69 Highway (18th St) over Kansas River in Wyandotte County
play
Google Maps/Screenshot (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Kentucky — I-65 Southbound off-ramp over I-64 Westbound Ramp River Rd in Jefferson County
play
Kentucky — I-65 Southbound off-ramp over I-64 Westbound Ramp River Rd in Jefferson County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Louisiana — I-20 over St. Louis and Southwest Railroad in Caddo Parish
play
Louisiana — I-20 over St. Louis and Southwest Railroad in Caddo Parish (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Maine — I-295 Southbound over Route 88 in Cumberland County
play
Maine — I-295 Southbound over Route 88 in Cumberland County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Maryland — I-95/495 over MD-214 in Prince George's County
play
Maryland — I-95/495 over MD-214 in Prince George's County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Massachusetts — I-93 NB/US-1 Southbound over St 24 Northbound in Norfolk County
play
Massachusetts — I-93 NB/US-1 Southbound over St 24 Northbound in Norfolk County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Michigan — Second Boulevard over I-94 in Wayne County
play
Michigan — Second Boulevard over I-94 in Wayne County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County
play
Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County (Google Maps)
Mississippi — Vicksburg Bridge in Warren County
play
Mississippi — Vicksburg Bridge in Warren County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Missouri — I-270 East over Conway Rd in St. Louis
play
Missouri — I-270 East over Conway Rd in St. Louis (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Montana — US-89 over Missouri River in Cascade County
play
Montana — US-89 over Missouri River in Cascade County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County
play
Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Nevada — I-515, US-95, and US-93 over Eastern Avenue in Clark County
play
Nevada — I-515, US-95, and US-93 over Eastern Avenue in Clark County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
New Hampshire— I-293 over Piscataquog River in Hillsborough County
play
New Hampshire— I-293 over Piscataquog River in Hillsborough County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
New Jersey — GSP Northbound and Southbound over Mill Road in Union County
play
New Jersey — GSP Northbound and Southbound over Mill Road in Union County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
New Mexico — I-25 Southbound lane over NM-5/Rio Bravo in Bernalillo County
play
New Mexico — I-25 Southbound lane over NM-5/Rio Bravo in Bernalillo County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
New York — Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County
play
New York — Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
North Carolina — Greensboro Bridge in Guilford County
play
North Carolina — Greensboro Bridge in Guilford County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County
play
North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Note: The above bridge was replaced in early 2016, according to the North Dakota DOT. Auto Insurance Center says the state's next most structurally deficient bridge is located on US Highway 83 over BNRR-CP Mouse River in Ward County.
Ohio — Ramp Eastbound 35 to Northbound 75 over Ramp US-35 East I-75 North in Montgomery County
play
Ohio — Ramp Eastbound 35 to Northbound 75 over Ramp US-35 East I-75 North in Montgomery County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Oklahoma — I-40 over Crooked Oak Creek in Oklahoma County
play
Oklahoma — I-40 over Crooked Oak Creek in Oklahoma County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Oregon — Highway 1 Southbound to Highway 2 Eastbound over Highway 1 I-5 in Multnomah County
play
Oregon — Highway 1 Southbound to Highway 2 Eastbound over Highway 1 I-5 in Multnomah County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Pennsylvania — Delaware Expressway over Palmer-Cumberland Streets in Philadelphia
play
Pennsylvania — Delaware Expressway over Palmer-Cumberland Streets in Philadelphia (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Rhode Island— I-95 Northbound and Southbound over US-6 Woon River Amtrak in Providence
play
Rhode Island— I-95 Northbound and Southbound over US-6 Woon River Amtrak in Providence (Google Maps/Screenshot)
South Carolina — I-85 over Trib. Laurel Creek in Greenville
play
South Carolina — I-85 over Trib. Laurel Creek in Greenville (Google Maps/Screenshot)
South Dakota — West 12th Street over Ellis and Eastern Railroad in Minnehaha County
play
South Dakota — West 12th Street over Ellis and Eastern Railroad in Minnehaha County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Tennessee — I-24 over Mill Creek in Davidson County
play
Tennessee — I-24 over Mill Creek in Davidson County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Texas — I-45 Southbound over Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery County
play
Texas — I-45 Southbound over Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Utah — I-15 Southbound lane over Union Pacific Railroad in Utah County
play
Utah — I-15 Southbound lane over Union Pacific Railroad in Utah County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Vermont — US-302 middle lane over Stevens Branch in Washington County
play
Vermont — US-302 middle lane over Stevens Branch in Washington County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Virginia — I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
play
Virginia — I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Washington — I-5 over Galer-Lakeview in King County
play
Washington — I-5 over Galer-Lakeview in King County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
West Virginia — I-64 Westbound lane and Eastbound lane over Creek 61/12 in Kanawha County
play
West Virginia — I-64 Westbound lane and Eastbound lane over Creek 61/12 in Kanawha County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Wisconsin — I-94, US-12 over S-35 Southbound in St. Croix County
play
Wisconsin — I-94, US-12 over S-35 Southbound in St. Croix County (Google Maps/Screenshot)
Wyoming — US-26 over Flat Creek in Teton County
play
Wyoming — US-26 over Flat Creek in Teton County (Google Maps/Screenshot)