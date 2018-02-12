Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Trump has revealed a $1.5 trillion plan to repair America's infrastructure — here's the most dangerous bridge in every state


The Trump administration will unveil its infrastructure plan on Monday. A recent analysis reveals the most structurally deficient bridges around the US.

Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017.

Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017.

(AP)

On Monday, President Trump will reveal his long-awaited, $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan — a key campaign promise that's now part of his domestic agenda.

One of the plan's goals is to repair and rebuild America's bridges, which received a C+ grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers' most recent Infrastructure Report Card. (Overall, US infrastructure scored a D+, and the ASCE estimates the country needs to spend $4.5 trillion by 2025 to improve its roads, bridges, dams, airports, and more.)

Every state has at least one structurally deficient bridge, which the US Department of Transportation (DOT) defines as when one or more key bridge components (e.g. the deck, superstructure, or substructure) is in "poor" condition. There are 185 million daily crossings on nearly 56,000 structurally deficient US bridges, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

Using 2016 data from the US Federal Highway Administration, Auto Insurance Center found the most structurally deficient bridge — based on the highest number of components in poor or worse condition — in each state and Washington, DC.

Check them out below.

Alabama — I-65 over US-11 Railroad in Jefferson County

Alabama — I-65 over US-11 Railroad in Jefferson County play

Alabama — I-65 over US-11 Railroad in Jefferson County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Alaska — South Tongass Highway over Hoadley Creek in Ketchikan Gateway County

Alaska — South Tongass Highway over Hoadley Creek in Ketchikan Gateway County play

Alaska — South Tongass Highway over Hoadley Creek in Ketchikan Gateway County

(Worldwide Elevation Map Finder)


Arizona — I-17 over 19th Avenue in Maricopa County

Arizona — I-17 over 19th Avenue in Maricopa County play

Arizona — I-17 over 19th Avenue in Maricopa County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Arkansas — Locust Street Bridge in Pulaski County

Arkansas — Locust Street Bridge in Pulaski County play

Arkansas — Locust Street Bridge in Pulaski County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


California — I-110 over Dominguez Channel in Los Angeles

California — I-110 over Dominguez Channel in Los Angeles play

California — I-110 over Dominguez Channel in Los Angeles

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Colorado — I-70 ML over Havana St Railroad in Denver

Colorado — I-70 ML over Havana St Railroad in Denver play

Colorado — I-70 ML over Havana St Railroad in Denver

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Connecticut — Yankee Doodle Bridge in Fairfield County

Connecticut — Yankee Doodle Bridge in Fairfield County play

Connecticut — Yankee Doodle Bridge in Fairfield County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Delaware — I-95 Northbound over SR1/Korean War Vet Memorial in New Castle County

Delaware — I-95 Northbound over SR1/Korean War Vet Memorial in New Castle County play

Delaware — I-95 Northbound over SR1/Korean War Vet Memorial in New Castle County

(Google Maps)


District of Columbia — Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway Southeast

District of Columbia — Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway Southeast play

District of Columbia — Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway Southeast

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Florida — Fuller Warren Bridge in Duval County

Florida — Fuller Warren Bridge in Duval County play

Florida — Fuller Warren Bridge in Duval County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Georgia — I-285 over South Utoy Creek in Fulton County

Georgia — I-285 over South Utoy Creek in Fulton County play

Georgia — I-285 over South Utoy Creek in Fulton County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Hawaii — Nimitz Highway over Kapalama Canal in Honolulu

Hawaii — Nimitz Highway over Kapalama Canal in Honolulu play

Hawaii — Nimitz Highway over Kapalama Canal in Honolulu

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Idaho — SMA 7406 and 17th St over Sand Creek in Bonneville County

Idaho — SMA 7406 and 17th St over Sand Creek in Bonneville County play

Idaho — SMA 7406 and 17th St over Sand Creek in Bonneville County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Illinois — I-55 over Lemont Rd in DuPage County

Illinois — I-55 over Lemont Rd in DuPage County play

Illinois — I-55 over Lemont Rd in DuPage County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Indiana — I-65 CD over New York St. in Marion County

Indiana — I-65 CD over New York St. in Marion County play

Indiana — I-65 CD over New York St. in Marion County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County

Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County play

Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Kansas — 69 Highway (18th St) over Kansas River in Wyandotte County

Google Maps/Screenshot play

Google Maps/Screenshot

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Kentucky — I-65 Southbound off-ramp over I-64 Westbound Ramp River Rd in Jefferson County

Kentucky — I-65 Southbound off-ramp over I-64 Westbound Ramp River Rd in Jefferson County play

Kentucky — I-65 Southbound off-ramp over I-64 Westbound Ramp River Rd in Jefferson County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Louisiana — I-20 over St. Louis and Southwest Railroad in Caddo Parish

Louisiana — I-20 over St. Louis and Southwest Railroad in Caddo Parish play

Louisiana — I-20 over St. Louis and Southwest Railroad in Caddo Parish

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Maine — I-295 Southbound over Route 88 in Cumberland County

Maine — I-295 Southbound over Route 88 in Cumberland County play

Maine — I-295 Southbound over Route 88 in Cumberland County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Maryland — I-95/495 over MD-214 in Prince George's County

Maryland — I-95/495 over MD-214 in Prince George's County play

Maryland — I-95/495 over MD-214 in Prince George's County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Massachusetts — I-93 NB/US-1 Southbound over St 24 Northbound in Norfolk County

Massachusetts — I-93 NB/US-1 Southbound over St 24 Northbound in Norfolk County play

Massachusetts — I-93 NB/US-1 Southbound over St 24 Northbound in Norfolk County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Michigan — Second Boulevard over I-94 in Wayne County

Michigan — Second Boulevard over I-94 in Wayne County play

Michigan — Second Boulevard over I-94 in Wayne County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County

Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County play

Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County

(Google Maps)


Mississippi — Vicksburg Bridge in Warren County

Mississippi — Vicksburg Bridge in Warren County play

Mississippi — Vicksburg Bridge in Warren County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Missouri — I-270 East over Conway Rd in St. Louis

Missouri — I-270 East over Conway Rd in St. Louis play

Missouri — I-270 East over Conway Rd in St. Louis

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Montana — US-89 over Missouri River in Cascade County

Montana — US-89 over Missouri River in Cascade County play

Montana — US-89 over Missouri River in Cascade County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County

Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County play

Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Nevada — I-515, US-95, and US-93 over Eastern Avenue in Clark County

Nevada — I-515, US-95, and US-93 over Eastern Avenue in Clark County play

Nevada — I-515, US-95, and US-93 over Eastern Avenue in Clark County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


New Hampshire— I-293 over Piscataquog River in Hillsborough County

New Hampshire— I-293 over Piscataquog River in Hillsborough County play

New Hampshire— I-293 over Piscataquog River in Hillsborough County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


New Jersey — GSP Northbound and Southbound over Mill Road in Union County

New Jersey — GSP Northbound and Southbound over Mill Road in Union County play

New Jersey — GSP Northbound and Southbound over Mill Road in Union County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


New Mexico — I-25 Southbound lane over NM-5/Rio Bravo in Bernalillo County

New Mexico — I-25 Southbound lane over NM-5/Rio Bravo in Bernalillo County play

New Mexico — I-25 Southbound lane over NM-5/Rio Bravo in Bernalillo County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


New York — Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County

New York — Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County play

New York — Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


North Carolina — Greensboro Bridge in Guilford County

North Carolina — Greensboro Bridge in Guilford County play

North Carolina — Greensboro Bridge in Guilford County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County

North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County play

North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)

Note: The above bridge was replaced in early 2016, according to the North Dakota DOT. Auto Insurance Center says the state's next most structurally deficient bridge is located on US Highway 83 over BNRR-CP Mouse River in Ward County.



Ohio — Ramp Eastbound 35 to Northbound 75 over Ramp US-35 East I-75 North in Montgomery County

Ohio — Ramp Eastbound 35 to Northbound 75 over Ramp US-35 East I-75 North in Montgomery County play

Ohio — Ramp Eastbound 35 to Northbound 75 over Ramp US-35 East I-75 North in Montgomery County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Oklahoma — I-40 over Crooked Oak Creek in Oklahoma County

Oklahoma — I-40 over Crooked Oak Creek in Oklahoma County play

Oklahoma — I-40 over Crooked Oak Creek in Oklahoma County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Oregon — Highway 1 Southbound to Highway 2 Eastbound over Highway 1 I-5 in Multnomah County

Oregon — Highway 1 Southbound to Highway 2 Eastbound over Highway 1 I-5 in Multnomah County play

Oregon — Highway 1 Southbound to Highway 2 Eastbound over Highway 1 I-5 in Multnomah County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Pennsylvania — Delaware Expressway over Palmer-Cumberland Streets in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania — Delaware Expressway over Palmer-Cumberland Streets in Philadelphia play

Pennsylvania — Delaware Expressway over Palmer-Cumberland Streets in Philadelphia

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Rhode Island— I-95 Northbound and Southbound over US-6 Woon River Amtrak in Providence

Rhode Island— I-95 Northbound and Southbound over US-6 Woon River Amtrak in Providence play

Rhode Island— I-95 Northbound and Southbound over US-6 Woon River Amtrak in Providence

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


South Carolina — I-85 over Trib. Laurel Creek in Greenville

South Carolina — I-85 over Trib. Laurel Creek in Greenville play

South Carolina — I-85 over Trib. Laurel Creek in Greenville

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


South Dakota — West 12th Street over Ellis and Eastern Railroad in Minnehaha County

South Dakota — West 12th Street over Ellis and Eastern Railroad in Minnehaha County play

South Dakota — West 12th Street over Ellis and Eastern Railroad in Minnehaha County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Tennessee — I-24 over Mill Creek in Davidson County

Tennessee — I-24 over Mill Creek in Davidson County play

Tennessee — I-24 over Mill Creek in Davidson County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Texas — I-45 Southbound over Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery County

Texas — I-45 Southbound over Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery County play

Texas — I-45 Southbound over Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Utah — I-15 Southbound lane over Union Pacific Railroad in Utah County

Utah — I-15 Southbound lane over Union Pacific Railroad in Utah County play

Utah — I-15 Southbound lane over Union Pacific Railroad in Utah County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Vermont — US-302 middle lane over Stevens Branch in Washington County

Vermont — US-302 middle lane over Stevens Branch in Washington County play

Vermont — US-302 middle lane over Stevens Branch in Washington County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Virginia — I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

Virginia — I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach play

Virginia — I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Washington — I-5 over Galer-Lakeview in King County

Washington — I-5 over Galer-Lakeview in King County play

Washington — I-5 over Galer-Lakeview in King County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


West Virginia — I-64 Westbound lane and Eastbound lane over Creek 61/12 in Kanawha County

West Virginia — I-64 Westbound lane and Eastbound lane over Creek 61/12 in Kanawha County play

West Virginia — I-64 Westbound lane and Eastbound lane over Creek 61/12 in Kanawha County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Wisconsin — I-94, US-12 over S-35 Southbound in St. Croix County

Wisconsin — I-94, US-12 over S-35 Southbound in St. Croix County play

Wisconsin — I-94, US-12 over S-35 Southbound in St. Croix County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


Wyoming — US-26 over Flat Creek in Teton County

Wyoming — US-26 over Flat Creek in Teton County play

Wyoming — US-26 over Flat Creek in Teton County

(Google Maps/Screenshot)


