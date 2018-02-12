Tech :  Trump has revealed a $1.5 trillion plan to repair America's infrastructure — here's the most dangerous bridge in every state

news

On Monday, President Trump will reveal his long-awaited, $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan — a key campaign promise that's now part of his domestic agenda.

One of the plan's goals is to repair and rebuild America's bridges, which received a C+ grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers' most recent Infrastructure Report Card. (Overall, US infrastructure scored a D+, and the ASCE estimates the country needs to spend $4.5 trillion by 2025 to improve its roads, bridges, dams, airports, and more.)

Every state has at least one structurally deficient bridge, which the US Department of Transportation (DOT) defines as when one or more key bridge components (e.g. the deck, superstructure, or substructure) is in "poor" condition. There are 185 million daily crossings on nearly 56,000 structurally deficient US bridges, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

Using 2016 data from the US Federal Highway Administration, Auto Insurance Center found the most structurally deficient bridge — based on the highest number of components in poor or worse condition — in each state and Washington, DC.

Check them out below.

Alabama — I-65 over US-11 Railroad in Jefferson County

Alaska — South Tongass Highway over Hoadley Creek in Ketchikan Gateway County

Arizona — I-17 over 19th Avenue in Maricopa County

Arkansas — Locust Street Bridge in Pulaski County

California — I-110 over Dominguez Channel in Los Angeles

Colorado — I-70 ML over Havana St Railroad in Denver

Connecticut — Yankee Doodle Bridge in Fairfield County

Delaware — I-95 Northbound over SR1/Korean War Vet Memorial in New Castle County

District of Columbia — Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway Southeast

Florida — Fuller Warren Bridge in Duval County

Georgia — I-285 over South Utoy Creek in Fulton County

Hawaii — Nimitz Highway over Kapalama Canal in Honolulu

Idaho — SMA 7406 and 17th St over Sand Creek in Bonneville County

Illinois — I-55 over Lemont Rd in DuPage County

Indiana — I-65 CD over New York St. in Marion County

Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County

Kansas — 69 Highway (18th St) over Kansas River in Wyandotte County

Kentucky — I-65 Southbound off-ramp over I-64 Westbound Ramp River Rd in Jefferson County

Louisiana — I-20 over St. Louis and Southwest Railroad in Caddo Parish

Maine — I-295 Southbound over Route 88 in Cumberland County

Maryland — I-95/495 over MD-214 in Prince George's County

Massachusetts — I-93 NB/US-1 Southbound over St 24 Northbound in Norfolk County

Michigan — Second Boulevard over I-94 in Wayne County

Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County

Mississippi — Vicksburg Bridge in Warren County

Missouri — I-270 East over Conway Rd in St. Louis

Montana — US-89 over Missouri River in Cascade County

Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County

Nevada — I-515, US-95, and US-93 over Eastern Avenue in Clark County

New Hampshire— I-293 over Piscataquog River in Hillsborough County

New Jersey — GSP Northbound and Southbound over Mill Road in Union County

New Mexico — I-25 Southbound lane over NM-5/Rio Bravo in Bernalillo County

New York — Route I-278 over Relief in Richmond County

North Carolina — Greensboro Bridge in Guilford County

North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County

Note: The above bridge was replaced in early 2016, according to the North Dakota DOT. Auto Insurance Center says the state's next most structurally deficient bridge is located on US Highway 83 over BNRR-CP Mouse River in Ward County.

Ohio — Ramp Eastbound 35 to Northbound 75 over Ramp US-35 East I-75 North in Montgomery County

Oklahoma — I-40 over Crooked Oak Creek in Oklahoma County

Oregon — Highway 1 Southbound to Highway 2 Eastbound over Highway 1 I-5 in Multnomah County

Pennsylvania — Delaware Expressway over Palmer-Cumberland Streets in Philadelphia

Rhode Island— I-95 Northbound and Southbound over US-6 Woon River Amtrak in Providence

South Carolina — I-85 over Trib. Laurel Creek in Greenville

South Dakota — West 12th Street over Ellis and Eastern Railroad in Minnehaha County

Tennessee — I-24 over Mill Creek in Davidson County

Texas — I-45 Southbound over Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery County

Utah — I-15 Southbound lane over Union Pacific Railroad in Utah County

Vermont — US-302 middle lane over Stevens Branch in Washington County

Virginia — I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

Washington — I-5 over Galer-Lakeview in King County

West Virginia — I-64 Westbound lane and Eastbound lane over Creek 61/12 in Kanawha County

Wisconsin — I-94, US-12 over S-35 Southbound in St. Croix County

Wyoming — US-26 over Flat Creek in Teton County