Tech :  Trump's national security team had considered a nationwide 5G wireless network to better compete with China

President Donald Trump’s national security team is considering a nationwide initiative to deploy and operate a 5G wireless network in the US
The nationwide network would be used to guard against Chinese cybersecurity and economic threats. It also comes as China strives to land the leading position in the race to 5G infrastructure.
The proposal to nationalize 5G infrastructure is highly controversial:
However, any 5G plan proposed by the government would require approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). FCC Chairman Ajit Pai expressed his opposition in a statement, claiming it would be a costly and counterproductive distraction from the policies needed to deploy 5G in the country.
