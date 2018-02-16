Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Twitter users are being called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at 'Black Panther' showings


Tech Twitter users are being called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at 'Black Panther' showings

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Many of the false claims have used unrelated photos of physically abused women to suggest that assaults took place at screenings of the film on Thursday.

"Black Panther." play

"Black Panther."

(Disney)

  • A number of Twitter users are being called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at showings of Marvel's "Black Panther.
  • Many of the false claims have used unrelated photos of physically abused women.

A handful of Twitter users have been called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at showings of Marvel's "Black Panther," Buzzfeed reported Friday.

Many of the false claims have used unrelated photos of physically abused women to suggest that assaults took place at screenings of the film on Thursday.

null play

null

(Twitter/@Hardcorial)

null play

null

(Twitter/@NorthlandsOwn)

Others on Twitter have called out the fake claims of assault, citing the original photos of the abused women used in the fabricated posts.

Twitter has already taken down a number of posts previously reported by Buzzfeed.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Couples who follow 2 basic rules when they argue tend to be happier...bullet
2 Tech 31 beautiful photos of traditional wedding dresses from around...bullet
3 Tech Bill Gates reveals the 2 reasons he's giving away his $90...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Flatiron Health
Tech A 32-year-old CEO who sold his company for $1.9 billion explains why fundraising isn't a business plan
Apple campus
Tech Apple employees reportedly keep walking into glass walls and doors at the new 'spaceship' campus (AAPL)
null
Tech This new video game will offer one whole bitcoin to the first person who solves its 'mind bending' puzzles
drake video
Tech Drake gave away nearly $1 million in the new music video for his No. 1 single 'God's Plan'