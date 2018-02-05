Tech :  'Uber is cheating': The long-anticipated trial between Uber and Waymo just started (GOOG)

news

The Uber-Waymo trial started on Monday morning.

Waymo's lawyers painted Uber as a ruthless competitors, prepared to win at any cost.

The case will determine whether Uber is guilty of stealing intellectual property from Waymo, a self-driving car company that spun out of Google.

Waymo is seeking damages from Uber, as well as a permanent injunction blocking it from using the tech.



SAN FRANCISCO — Uber and Waymo are finally squaring off in court.

On Monday morning, the long-anticipated trial between two of Silicon Valley's most powerful tech companies got underway, one year after Waymo, the self-driving car business owned by Google's parent company, accused Uber of stealing its technology.

Waymo's lead trial attorney did not pull any punches as he delivered his opening statement to the jury a little after 8am in San Francisco federal court on Monday.

This is, he said, a case “about two competitors. One of these competitors decided they needed to win at all costs, losing is not an option, that they’d do anything they need to do to win, no matter what … no matter if it meant doing the wrong thing," Waymo's lawyer said.

Later, he added: “Uber is cheating, they took our tech in an effort to win this race at all costs.”

After painting a grand narrative — the innovative Google against the ruthless Uber — Waymo's lawyer cited a flurry of documents that purpotedly demonstrate how Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick conspired to steal Waymo's trade secrets.

Uber's lawyers fired straight back in their opening statement, disputing everything from the narrative to the idea that the information at hand can even be considered "trade secrets."

"That was quite a story we just heard, a tale of conspiracy between Levandowski on one hand and Uber on the other," he said. "I'm gonna tell you right upfront: it didn't happen. There's no conspriacy, there's no cheating, period, end of story."

But the case came to an abrdupt pause in Monday morning just before 10 o'clock, when a voice — apparently from a different courtroom — appeared to read out jurors names on the intercom. This raises a worrying possibiltiy, Judge Alsup said: That the alleged trade secrets discussed at the case could be broadcast into another court room.

The proceedings have been put on hold temporarily.

'Losing is not an option'

The trial has been months in the making and underscores the high-stakes battle being waged by Silicon Valley companies as they race to dominate the market for self-driving vehicles.

Uber, which pioneered the market for ride-hailing services to become the world's most valuable privately held company, has said that developing self-driving technology is "existential" to its business. Waymo, the company that spun out of Google's decade-long effort developing self-driving technology sued Uber in February 2017 , alleging that one of its employees, Anthony Levandowski, stole vital technology shortly before starting his own self-driving company, which Uber later acquired.

The Hollywood-perfect storyline and the drama and revelations leading up to the trial have fixated the tech and automotive industries. And observers say the result of the trial could have important ramifications for both the companies involved, as well as on the culture and workforce in Silicon Valley.

Google is now seeking damages from Uber, as well as a permanent injunction blocking it from using the technology.

Waymo's lawyers used Kalanick's bold predictions on the importance of self-driving techonlogy against him as evidence of how determined his firm was to gain the upper hand, whatever the legal consequences.

"This is all about winning," Kalanick said in one text. "Losing is not an option."

One of the Valley's biggest legal battles in years

The case hinges on exactly how a "trade secret" is defined. Broadly speaking, it is information with economic value that isn't known to the public, or to others who might obtain value from knowing it. But this doesn't extend to professional skills and abilities — and it can be tricky to draw that line.

For Uber in particular, the real cost of the case may be the massive reputational damage. The buildup over the past year has produced explosive headlines about the accusations against Uber, and has damaged the company's reputation to the point that William Alsup — the federal judge in San Francisco overseeing the case — has had to clarify that the trial is a dispute over intellectual property and not "whether Uber is an evil corporation."

And while lurid details have steadily emerged over the past several months, the trial is still likely to be an explosive one. Levandowski was fired from Uber last year after refusing to cooperate with Uber's legal team, but he will most likely be called as a witness. Levandowski is expected to use his Fifth Amendment rights rather than answer questions.

Waymo is expected to call seven witnesses to start, including Waymo CEO John Krafcik, former Google and Uber exec Brian McClendon, Waymo's VP of engineering Dmitri Dolgov, and former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Krafcik is Waymo's first witness, and will testify on Monday following opening statements.

The purported trade secrets themselves will only be discussed in closed sessions, away from the press and public.

This post will be updated as the day goes on. Refresh for updates...