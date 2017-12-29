Tech :  Uber's leaked financials show the company is still growing — but it's also losing money

Uber plans to go public by 2019 — here's a look at where its financials are at now, according to a recent leak to The Wall Street Journal.
Uber's third-quarter financials have leaked to The Wall Street Journal.
The financials show bookings, revenue, expenses, and losses have all increased as the company rejiggers its leadership and culture and prepares to go public in 2019.
Here are the highlights from Uber's third-quarter financials:
You can get a deep dive into the financials over at The Journal.