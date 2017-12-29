Tech :  Uber's leaked financials show the company is still growing — but it's also losing money

news

Uber's third-quarter financials have leaked.

The company's revenue is growing, but it's still losing money.

Uber wants to go public by 2019.



The financials show bookings, revenue, expenses, and losses have all increased as the company rejiggers its leadership and culture and prepares to go public in 2019.

Here are the highlights from Uber's third-quarter financials:

Gross bookings: $9.705 billion versus $8.741 billion last quarter (up 11%).

$9.705 billion versus $8.741 billion last quarter (up 11%). Net revenue: $2.013 billion versus $1.658 billion last quarter (up 21%).

$2.013 billion versus $1.658 billion last quarter (up 21%). Net income: -$1.462 billion versus -$1.064 billion last quarter.

-$1.462 billion versus -$1.064 billion last quarter. Total assets (including cash, cash equivalents, investments, and more): $15.64 billion versus $15.708 billion a year ago.

You can get a deep dive into the financials over at The Journal.