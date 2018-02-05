Tech :  Verizon came back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011 with this incredibly emotional commercial

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

(Verizon)

  • Verizon returned to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011 with an emotional ad celebrating first responders.
  • The 60-second commercial titled "Answering the Call" captures emotional phone calls between first responders and the real people whose lives they helped save.
  • Apart from Verizon, Budweiser also used the Super Bowl stage to highlight its community service efforts.


Verizon made a Super Bowl comeback for the first time since 2011 with an emotional spot featuring first responders.

The 60-second commercial titled "Answering the Call" captures emotional phone calls between first responders and the real people whose lives they helped save.

The ad aired immediately after Justin Timberlake's halftime show performance. He too asked viewers to share their appreciation with first responders in their local communities and donate at AllOurThanks.com in a 10-second "thank you" voice-over.

Ad agency McCann WorldGroup created the films and collaborated with R/GA to create digital versions appearing online and across Verizon's social channels.

Verizon partnered with Emmy-award winning director Amir Bar-Lev to bring the emotional reunions to life in the ad, and enlisted actual researchers to scour news articles and footage spanning first responder rescues over the past 30 years.

The telecommunications company is seeking to highlight its long-standing history of commitment to first responders and relief organizations with this ad. The brand donated more than $20 million donated to disaster relief in 2017.

Apart from Verizon, Budweiser also used the Super Bowl stage to highlight its community service efforts during the hurricanes that hit the southern US in 2016.

Watch the emotional ads below:

