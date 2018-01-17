Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Video shows a volcano putting on a dazzling display as it erupted in the Philippines

The Mayon volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing fire and ash into the sky.

(AP Photo/Earl Recamunda)

  The Mayon volcano in the Philippines erupted on Tuesday, creating a spectacular display of fire and ash.
  • Mount Mayon is the most-active volcano in the Philippines.
  • No injuries have been reported.


A massive volcano erupted in the Philippines on Tuesday, sending fire and ash into the sky. Lava flowed more than one mile from Mount Mayon, sending thousands of villagers scrambling.

Authorities maintained warning of possible hazardous eruption in weeks or days, and evacuated schools and towns within 6-7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of the volcano.

Locals posted videos of the eruption as it unfolded:

And the lava flows ...

Ash continued to shoot into the sky on Tuesday

The US embassy urged caution when traveling in the vicinity of the volcano

The Philippines is located in the "Ring of Fire," a line of seismic faults surrounding the Pacific Ocean that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Mount Mayon's first recorded eruption happened in 1616. Its most-deadly eruption oc cured in 1814, killing 1,200 people.

