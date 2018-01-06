Tech :  VW's iconic microbus is making a comeback in 2022 — and it's getting a big update

news

Volkswagen is revamping its iconic microbus with the I.D. Buzz.

The vehicle will be fully electric and hit dealerships in 2022.

It will feature a customizable interior and tech features that will eventually move the car toward autonomous driving.

Once a symbol of American counterculture during the 1960s and '70s, Volkswagen's microbus was discontinued in 2013 due to safety concerns.

But in 2017, Volkswagen revealed a concept for a new, fully-electric microbus and confirmed it would go into production and reach dealerships by 2022.

Here's what we know about the car so far.

First produced in 1950, the Volkswagen microbus became a symbol for the American counterculture movement in the 1960s.

It was discontinued in 2013 due to safety concerns, like its lack of airbags and anti-lock brakes.

Volkswagen introduced a revamped concept of the microbus in early 2017.

The new model is called the I.D. Buzz, and it will be fully electric.

The I.D. Buzz will follow VW's I.D. SUV as the company's second electric vehicle to go into production, after it starts making the I.D. in 2019.

Like many new cars, the I.D. Buzz will use a touchscreen to control the car's functions instead of knobs or buttons.

Volkswagen plans to introduce technology into the I.D. Buzz that could eventually move it toward autonomous driving in the mid-2020s.

Until then, the car will have augmented reality features and laser scanners on the roof to make the driving experience easier.

The I.D. Buzz is set to have 369 horsepower.

Its battery will provide about 300 miles of range per charge and be able to reach 80% of its battery capacity from a 30-minute charge.

You'll also be able to open the car with your phone instead of a traditional key.

The interior will have plenty of space, as well as seats that can be rotated and moved on tracks in the floor.

Passengers will be able to set up the interior so they can have room to sleep comfortably when they're not driving and hold enough supplies for multi-day road trips.

The I.D. Buzz should be able to hit a top speed of 99 mph and go from 0-60 mph in 5 seconds.

The vehicle will have trunk space on both its back and front ends.

Volkswagen hopes the I.D. Buzz will be available for sale in 2022.