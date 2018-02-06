Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Watch the trailer for Netflix's upcoming comedy steeped in 90s nostalgia, which the company's content chief calls its next 'sleeper hit'

Netflix's content boss, Ted Sarandos, singled out "Everything Sucks!" as a Netflix original series that "people should keep an eye" in an earnings call.

  • The 90s-set, coming-of-age comedy series premieres February 16 on Netflix.
  • Watch the first official trailer for the series below.

In an earnings call last month, Netflix's head of content Ted Sarandos listed a few upcoming Netflix originals that audiences should look forward to, including the big-budget, sci-fi series "Altered Carbon," and the comedy series "Everything Sucks!"

Sarandos singled out "Everything Sucks!" as a "sleeper hit that people should keep an eye on."

"Everything Sucks!" is a coming-of-age comedy series that "follows two groups of high school misfits," an A/V club and a drama club, "who collide in 1996 Oregon," according to Netflix's description of the show.

Variety described the show's plot as centering on two friends who "join forces to make a movie."

"Everything Sucks!" premieres February 16 on Netflix. The series is led by the up-and-coming teen actors Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston.

Netflix released the first official trailer for the series on Tuesday. It features references to Alanis Morisette, a song from The Cranberries, and other '90s-related nostalgia and humor.

Watch the trailer below:

