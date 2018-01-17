Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  We're spending more time with smart speakers instead of with radios, TVs — and smartphones (AMZN)


  Published:

Smart speakers such as Amazon's Echo are among the most popular products in tech. They're finding a place in consumers' homes and lives even quicker than smartphones and tablet did; already, sixteen percent of Americans own one of the devices.

As they've started to go mainstream, smart speakers have also started to displace older technologies. Increasingly, consumers are turning to them instead of to older devices or services for news, information, and music, as this chart created by Statista, which is based on data from NPR and Edison Research, indicates.

As you might expect, the shift is affecting older technologies and services. What you might not expect is that it's affecting newer ones too. Among the devices and services ranked by the portion of consumers who have shifted time away from them to their smart speakers, smartphones were second only to traditional radio.

Chart of the day play

Chart of the day

(Statista)
