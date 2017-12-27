Tech :  What scientists think aliens could actually look like

news

We've all wondered whether aliens actually exist – and if they do what exactly do they look like? We compiled information from some of the world's leading scientists to give you a glimpse into what they think intelligent life could actually look like and the answer could surprise you. Following is a transcript of the video.

What would aliens look like? Scientists have tackled this question. They can't agree on one shape, size, or color. Some suggest there are key traits no intelligent alien being could live without.

For example: Living on land to develop rocket technology; binocular vision to judge distance; eyes near the brain to minimize the time it takes to receive and process signals; at least two legs for mobility; and hands with at least three fingers to firmly grip and manipulate tools.

Meaning aliens might look a lot like us. That's not a surprise, according to a world-leading expert on evolution Richard Dawkins. Dawkins says the building blocks of biology like protein and DNA could be the same everywhere.

"It does look ... as though protein has got some very, very important properties that might have to be universal," Dawkins said.

If that's the case, then all life across the cosmos could evolve similarly to Earth's, eventually creating beings that walked and even talked like Homo sapiens. But not everyone agrees.

Neil deGrasse Tyson says aliens are probably made up of the same chemicals as us including helium, carbon, and oxygen. But that doesn't mean they have to resemble human form.

"If anything is certain, it is that life elsewhere in the universe, intelligent or otherwise, will look at least as exotic as some of Earth's own life forms.," deGrasse Tyson said.

Who's right? Only the aliens can answer!

This video was produced by Eames Yates.

This video was originally published on September 14, 2016.