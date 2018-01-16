Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

news

The next time you check Facebook, you may only see a few articles from news publications or posts from other organizations you follow — if you see any at all.

Facebook users contacted over the weekend said their news feeds — the list of posts you see right when you log into the Facebook webpage or load the social networking app — were already dominated by posts from friends and family members.

Users reported seeing few posts from organizations or people they follow that weren't shared also by their friends. And some users reported seeing none at all.

To read more about how Facebook may already be putting its news feed changes in place, click here.

In related news, here's everything you need to know about Facebook's News Feed changes ICYMI:

'You should not focus on engagement baiting': Here's how Facebook is explaining its massive News Feed change to advertisers. Facebook explained the changes to its partners including ad agencies through emails, Business Insider has learned.

What publishers are saying behind closed doors about Facebook's News Feed changes. There is a sense of betrayal among some-media companies, while others say they moved from relying too much on Facebook for traffic long ago.

'It's not a cause for alarm': Why advertisers aren't fretting over Facebook's huge News Feed change. While publishers are bracing themselves for a massive hit and re-assessing their strategies, advertisers don't seem half as perturbed.

Facebook is trying to prove it's not a media company by dropping the guillotine on a bunch of media companies. Facebook has repeatedly refused to admit it's a media company. Now that stance is going to take many publishers down.

In other news:

The heads of one of the biggest video game studios have been accused of inappropriate behavior. Anonymous employees mentioned the heads of Quantic Dream, David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, in particular, describing a series of inappropriate situations involving them.

Disney's video streaming plans mean Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg have to leave its board. The CEO of Twitter and COO of Facebook are leaving Disney's board due to conflicts of interest, as Disney gears up to launch a digital streaming service to rival Netflix.

South Korea is launching a massive 52,000-store shopping festival to boost tickets sales to the Winter Olympics. As of December, only 61% of tickets to PyeongChang had been sold.

What Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks can learn from Venmo and the Boston Celtics. Instead of chasing their fans from app to app and social network to social network, brands must incorporate social engagement into their brand environments from the start, argues Vivoom CEO Katherine Hays.

CVS will stop “materially” altering beauty images in its marketing, the Wall Street Journal reports. It is also asking its brand partners — including Revlon, L’Oréal and Johnson & Johnson — to join the effort.

Follow us at @BI_Corporate to be among the first to hear about news and updates from Business Insider.

Also, sign up for the Executive Summary , a new biweekly newsletter that brings the latest marketing news, trends, and company updates straight to your inbox.