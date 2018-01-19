Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

news

Snap is reportedly laying off around 2 dozen employees, according to reports from Cheddar and The Information on Thursday.

Many of the layoffs are said to come from Snap's team of human editors on its content team, though Cheddar reports some Snap employees based out of its New York and London offices were informed they needed to relocate to Snap's main Los Angeles campus. The layoffs reportedly affect 8 teams across the company.

Snap Inc. general counsel Michael O’Sullivan sent a threatening memo to all employees last week, reports Cheddar. O'Sullivan's warning said that leaking information could lead to employees being sued or even jailed.

The company, meanwhile, is on a charm offensive with publishers, Digiday reports. Snap announced its first publisher summit, just days after publishers were reeling over Facebook announcing it’s deprioritizing their content in the news feed.

It looks like Los Angeles Times publisher Tronc is eyeing a contributor model. The newspaper seems to be embracing the model just as others like HuffPost are moving away from it.

How the CEO of Barstool Sports beat out 74 men to land her dream job, and lost lots of friends in the process. Before Barstool, Erika Nardini followed a fairly traditional career path in advertising, and was a vice president at Yahoo and CMO at AOL.

Instagram has updated its app with an optional feature that displays when you last logged in. It's visible by default only to users you have talked to via direct messages.

Some black YouTubers fear life is about to get much harder thanks to Logan Paul. Black creators told Business Insider that losing partner program perks like growth tools would make it much harder to grow their channels.

Spotify has partnered with eight firms, including BuzzFeed, to launch a new initiative called Spotlight. The podcast-like feature will have news as well as political programming, and is part of a company effort to diversify its revenue stream.

