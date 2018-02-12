Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

news

Following a surprising strong quarter, Snap wants to keep the momentum going by wooing advertisers from its arch-rival Instagram.

The company is offering free advertising credits worth "several hundreds of dollars" to attract new advertisers — specifically those buying vertical video ads on Instagram. A Snap spokesman confirmed the news to Business Insider.

Snap began offering the free ad credits to advertisers running vertical video ads this week, the rep said. Snap's sales team as well as partners are reaching out to advertisers to notify them of the offering.

To read more about Snap's direct assault on Instagram, click here.

In other news:

NBC's Jennifer Salke is the new head of Amazon Studios after the former boss resigned following a sexual harassment claim. As NBC Entertainment president, Salke helped the network improve its ratings with hits like "This Is Us" and the "Chicago" franchise.

GDPR will hand a huge advantage to big American tech companies by making the web unsurfable in Europe. GDPR and the ePrivacy law will require tech companies to get consent from any user for any information they gather on you and for every cookie they drop, each time they use them.

Uber and Waymo reached a $245 million (£176 million) settlement in their legal fight over self-driving-car technology on Friday. The settlement came days before Alphabet CEO Larry Page was scheduled to testify in open court.

Insiders say Google never answered a key question about its Alphabet gamble and now it's coming back to haunt them. The search giant announced that it would reabsorb Nest last week, calling into question what a successful exit looks like for one of Alphabet's so-called Other Bets companies.

Buffalo Wild Wings was sucked into a downward spiral as millennials ditched the chain — but the new CEO has a plan for a comeback. Major changes on Buffalo Wild Wings' horizon include new menu and marketing strategies.

This controversial burger chain revamped its raunchy image before embarking on a huge US expansion — here's what it's like to eat there now. Carl's Jr. is arguably known more for its provocative ads than its burgers, but the chain pivoted away from its racy image in 2017.

The rise of Logan Paul, the 22-year-old millionaire who has 20 million followers — and keeps royally upsetting YouTube. Here's how Paul went from a 10-year-old making homemade videos in his backyard in Ohio to one of the most famous — and controversial — social media stars in the world.

Unilever is threatening to withhold ad dollars from tech platforms like YouTube and Facebook if they don’t take more action to stifle the spread of fake news and other divisive content, reports the Wall Street Journal. Unilever CMO Keith Weed is expected to detail why in his prepared remarks during the IAB’s annual leadership meeting Monday.

Follow us at @BI_Corporate to be among the first to hear about news and updates from Business Insider.

Also, sign up for the Executive Summary , a new biweekly newsletter that brings the latest marketing news, trends, and company updates straight to your inbox.