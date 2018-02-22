Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  You can now buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum without paying any fees on Robinhood — but you'll have to get in line


Tech You can now buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum without paying any fees on Robinhood — but you'll have to get in line

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The popular brokerage platform is now offering commission free trades on bitcoin and ethereum in select states.

Robinhood CEO and cofounder Vlad Tenev play

Robinhood CEO and cofounder Vlad Tenev

(Robinhood)

  • Commission-free brokerage site Robinhood is offering users a chance to trade bitcoin and ethereum with zero transaction fees.
  • The feature is only available in select states, and there are already more than 1 million people on the waitlist.
  • The move to trade in cryptocurrencies could place Robinhood as a key competitor to cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase.

Commission-free brokerage site Robinhood, recently valued at $1.3 billion, is now offering its users the chance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like ethereum and bitcoin, with zero transaction fees.

But if you want to make a commission-free cryptocurrency trade on Robinhood, you'll need to get in line: Since the feature was first announced in January, interest boomed. The service is currently tallying the waitlist to get access to the cryptocurrency trading feature at more than 1 million prospective customers.

Now that the cryptocurrency features are rolling out, though, that waitlist should start to gradually move up.

The commission-free aspect is a trademark of Robinhood, which has offered the same policy for stock trades over the five years it's been in existence. Extending that policy places Robinhood in prime competition with other popular cryptocurrency trading platforms, including the $1.6 billion startup Coinbase.

For now, access to commission-free bitcoin and bthereum trades on Robinhood are relegated to users living in California, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, and New Hampshire, although the company has plans to expand its geographical reach in the future.

A preview of Robinhood's cryptocurrency feed. play

A preview of Robinhood's cryptocurrency feed.

(Robinhood)

Robinhood is also introducing Robinhood Feed — a real-time chat for people interested in keeping up to date on cryptocurrencies, market fluctuations, and investing advice.

Like the trading platform, Robinhood Feed has tons of interest: On its site, the company hints that Feed is only available to a limited number of users, and that early adopters will have the chance to give direct feedback on the product.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech This couple invented a clever piece of luggage so you'll never have...bullet
2 ONEM Meet the mCoin, the cryptocurrency that does not need internet to...bullet
3 Tech Microsoft just put another nail in the coffin for Windows...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech How to avoid the flu when your partner or roommate gets sick: 9 simple tips
David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at his school, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018.
Tech An NRA spokeswoman blamed an ‘insane monster’ for the mass shooting in Florida — here’s the truth about mental illness and guns
quincy jones
Tech Music legend Quincy Jones apologizes for the 'wordvomit' of his recent viral interviews, citing a 'family intervention' from his daughters
Laborers work at the construction site of a building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2017.
Tech Saudi Arabia is building a $500 billion mega-city that's 33 times the size of New York City