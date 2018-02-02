Tech :  You can stream the Super Bowl online for free

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

If you'd like to stream the Super Bowl and you don't have a cable or satellite subscription, it's easy.

Simply click this link. NBC is streaming the Super Bowl for free on both NBC.com and NBCSports.com.

The game is on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Pre-game festivities start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

You can also stream the game on the NBC Sports app for Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iPhones and Android phones.

The NBC streams will only work in the US. If you're living in the UK, you can watch the Super Bowl via BBC One and Sky Sports, including their websites and their iOS and Android apps. If you live in Canada, you can watch the Super Bowl on CTV, CTV Two, and TSN, or stream the game online via the CTV GO app. The NFL has a list of other foreign language broadcast options for those living in other countries.

