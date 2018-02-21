Tech :  YouTube and Facebook are promoting a right-wing conspiracy about a Florida shooting survivor (GOOG)

news

YouTube promoted a video featuring a conspiracy theory claiming that one of the survivors of the school shooting last week in Parkland, Florida, is a paid actor.

The video was first in the site's list of trending videos Wednesday morning.

YouTube continues to struggle with people gaming the site to spread false news.



YouTube on Wednesday promoted a video claiming to show evidence that one of the survivors of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is a paid actor. The video appeared in the top position in the site's trending section on Wednesday morning before being removed from the section later in the morning after several news stories and tweets about it started to spread.

The video shows a local news clip featuring David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who has made several news appearances over the past few days calling for gun control. The segment comes from a CBS Los Angeles newscast from last summer that shows Hogg telling a reporter how he got into an argument with a lifeguard. Conspiracy theorists say the clip is proof that Hogg shows up in media appearances as a paid actor.

Searching for Hogg's name on YouTube also brought up a large number of conspiracy videos as the top results.

A YouTube representative told Business Insider in a written statement that the conspiracy video made it to the top of the site's trending section by mistake, slipping through the site's safeguards because it contained a clip from an "authoritative news source."

Here's YouTube's statement:

"This video should never have appeared in Trending. Because the video contained footage from an authoritative news source, our system misclassified it. As soon as we became aware of the video, we removed it from Trending and from YouTube for violating our policies. We are working to improve our systems moving forward."

The representative did not immediately respond to multiple follow-up questions as to why other conspiracy videos about Hogg were showing up as top results in searches. Those videos appear to violate the same policies that YouTube cited when it took down the video that appeared in the trending section.

Hogg has become a central figure in the far right's effort to discredit the survivors of last week's shooting as they call for tighter gun-control laws.

Facebook has encountered similar problems with conspiracy videos. Hogg was one of the top topics in Facebook's Trending module Wednesday morning. Clicking his name brought up several videos promoting the conspiracy that he's a paid actor. Facebook did not respond to multiple requests for comment Wednesday.

Over the past several months, YouTube in the wake of major news events has repeatedly failed to weed out intentionally misleading news and conspiracy theories from its trending sections, search results, and other corners of the site that use algorithms. Such events include the mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall as well as the Amtrak crash involving Republican members of Congress.

YouTube has said it changed its search algorithms in hopes of promoting news videos from only "trusted" sources. The company has also said it plans to hire thousands of human content moderators to make sure videos comply with its policies. So far, those efforts haven't solved the problem.

The trending YouTube video had more than 200,000 views Wednesday morning before it was removed.