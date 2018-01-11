Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  YouTube star Logan Paul's upcoming movie has been put on hold because of his dead body video (GOOG, GOOGL)


Tech YouTube star Logan Paul's upcoming movie has been put on hold because of his dead body video (GOOG, GOOGL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Logan Paul is facing several consequences for a video that many found offensive, including being removed from the Google Preferred ad program.

Logan Paul play

Logan Paul

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • YouTube is placing Logan Paul's next movie, "The Thinning: New World Order," on hold.
  • He's also been removed from Google Preferred, YouTube's top advertising program.
  • Earlier this week, YouTube had promised "further consequences" for Paul following a now-infamous video featuring a dead body.


22-year-old YouTube star Logan Paul's next movie — which was supposed to debut on the platform's YouTube Red subscription service — is getting put on hold, following Paul's posting of a notorious video featuring a dead body, according to multiple press reports.

The movie in question, "The Thinning: New World Order" was supposed to be the follow-up to Paul's 2016 YouTube Red original "The Thinning." Paul also won't appear in the upcoming fourth season of the YouTube Red original sitcom "Foursome."

Paul has also been dumped from Google Preferred, the highest-tier advertising program available for YouTube content creators to monetize their videos, according to a report in Polygon. Google Preferred "aggregates YouTube top content into easy-to-buy packages for brand advertisers," according to the site's FAQ.

Early last week, Paul uploaded a video showing the body of a man hanging from a tree in Japan's Aokigahara forest, often called the "Suicide Forest" because people are known to have killed themselves there. Paul eventually removed the video, apologized, and said he was taking a break from vlogging.

More than 400,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking YouTube to remove Paul's channel. As of this article's publishing, Paul has approximately 15.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

On Tuesday, YouTube made a statement on Paul's video, saying that "we are looking at further consequences" for the vlogging star. Those consequences seem to be coming to pass.

YouTube did not immediately return a request for comment.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
2 Tech A Mexican artist is painting the 'world's longest mural' on the...bullet
3 Tech These flashy taxi buses are all over Kenya, and they come with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by debris after a mudslide in Montecito, California.
Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by mudslides that killed at least 17 people
miami city skyline 2009
Tech A major bitcoin conference is no longer accepting bitcoin payments because the fees and lag have gotten so bad
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
Tech Ginni Rometty, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and other tech CEOs warn of 'significant costs' and 'disruptions' if Congress doesn't save the Dreamers by January 19 (IBM, FB, GOOG, AMZN)
barack obama letterman
Tech Watch a clip of Barack Obama talking about dancing with Prince on David Letterman's new Netflix talk show