Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tencent's business is about as big as Facebook's thanks to its stronghold in China (TCEHY, FB)


Tech Tencent's business is about as big as Facebook's thanks to its stronghold in China (TCEHY, FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook owns the world.

Tencent owns China.

As it turns out, each market is worth about the same when it comes to the social media business.

Facebook and Tencent both generated almost the same amount of revenue in the first three months of the year. And, as this chart from Statista shows, Tencent's three main social media platforms have a combined user base of 2.4 billion, slightly above Facebook's 2.2 billion users.

Because of restrictions in China, popular social media platforms like Facebook, Facebook-owned Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat aren’t accessible in the country, making way for Tencent’s WeChat, QQ, and Qzone. As the value of the Chinese market continues to grow however, so will the pressure on Facebook to figure out a way to operate in the country.

Chart of the day play

Chart of the day

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Agri-tech Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana account for over 60 per cent of...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
3 Tech Here's what went down at Day 1 of TechFest 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

captain america
Tech A new Captain America viral meme is here to make you think about your bad decisions
headphones
Tech A speech scientist reveals why the viral 'laurel' versus 'yanny' argument has only one right answer
Lamborghini car
Tech Lamborghinis lined the street outside a massive NYC cryptocurrency conference, but it turns out they were only staged rentals
meghan markle
Tech This home video shows an 8-year-old Meghan Markle playing the Queen and ordering her 'servants' to make 900,000 cookies