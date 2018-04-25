Tesla has a new customer for its electric Semi — here are all the companies that have ordered the big rig (TSLA, PEP, WMT, BUD, SYY, R, JBHT, UPS, FDX)

news

On Sunday, the furniture retailer City Furniture announced on Twitter that it had reserved five Tesla Semis.

City Furniture joins major companies like Pepsi, Walmart, and Anheuser-Busch as early customers for Tesla's new electric trucks.

Some were skeptical of Tesla's ability to break into the trucking industry.

Tesla has received a new customer for its electric big-rig, the Semi.

On Sunday, the furniture retailer City Furniture announced on Twitter that it had reserved five Tesla Semis. The company said it plans to use the trucks to carry merchandise from its distribution center in Tamarac, Florida, to a forthcoming distribution facility located in Central Florida.

"We expect all-electric trucks to change the playing field in the years ahead," City Furniture chief operating officer Andrew Koenig said in a statement. "Based on the ROI we’ve already seen by converting most of our delivery fleet to alternative fuel vehicles, we anticipate the Tesla Semis will bring major savings in energy costs and maintenance, while taking performance and reliability to a level that hasn’t yet existed."

While some had doubts about Tesla's ability to break into the trucking industry before it introduced the Semi, early orders indicate Tesla may beat expectations.

The electric trucks have impressive features, including a 500-mile range per charge, the ability to travel 400 miles on a 30-minute charge, impact-resistant glass, an innovative cabin design, and the ability to go from 0-60 mph in five seconds without any cargo and in 20 seconds while carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo. But Tesla will ultimately be judged on the number of clients who buy and use the trucks over the long term.

These are the companies who have placed orders for the Tesla Semi so far: