Tesla is making more cars than ever before


Since the beginning of 2018, the electric car maker has produced 34% more vehicles than during its previous record-high, Q2 2017.

Tesla is ramping up its vehicle production. New data from the company reveals that the electric car maker has produced nearly 35,000 new vehicles since the beginning of 2018, which is 34% more vehicles produced than during the company's previous record-high of 25,700 in Q2 2017.

This chart by Statista illustrates the increasing growth of Tesla's production since 2015. Historically, the company's production output has consistently hovered around 25,000 cars per quarter since Q3 2016, which makes the first quarter of 2018 a significant milestone for Tesla's production.

