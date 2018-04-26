Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 10 actors who Americans like the most


Tech The 10 actors who Americans like the most

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytic firm YouGov.

Morgan Freeman. play

Morgan Freeman.

(National Geographic)

Americans love "the voice of God."

Morgan Freeman, the Hollywood actor and voiceover legend, is the most well-liked contemporary actor in the US, according to polling data from the analytics firm YouGov.

YouGov data surveyed over 4,000 Americans on whether they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of around 700 contemporary actors.

Tom Hanks, Betty White, and Denzel Washington join Freeman as the most positively perceived actors at the top of this data set.

Here are the 10 most-well liked actors, according to US audiences:

10. Jackie Chan — 72%

Chan in "Rush Hour" (1998). play

Chan in "Rush Hour" (1998).

(New Line Cinema)

Positive opinion: 72%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 19%

Have not heard of: 4%



9. Bruce Willis — 74%

Willis in "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013). play

Willis in "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013).

(Fox)

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 16%

Have not heard of: 5%



8. Will Smith — 74%

Smith in "Bright" (2017). play

Smith in "Bright" (2017).

(Netflix)

Positive opinion: 74%

Negative opinion: 11%

Neutral opinion: 14%

Have not heard of: 1%



7. Michael J. Fox — 75%

Fox in "Back to the Future" (1985). play

Fox in "Back to the Future" (1985).

(Back to the Future/Universal Pictures)

Positive opinion: 75%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 15%

Have not heard of: 6%



6. Harrison Ford — 79%

Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015). play

Ford in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015).

(Disney/LucasFilm)

Positive opinion: 79%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%



5. Sandra Bullock — 80%

Bullock in "Ocean's 8" (2018). play

Bullock in "Ocean's 8" (2018).

(Warner Bros.)

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 5%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 6%



4. Betty White — 80%

White in "The Proposal" (2009). play

White in "The Proposal" (2009).

(Disney)

Positive opinion: 80%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 5%



3. Tom Hanks — 81%

Hanks in "The Post" (2017). play

Hanks in "The Post" (2017).

(20th Century Fox)

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 6%

Neutral opinion: 11%

Have not heard of: 3%



2. Denzel Washington — 81%

Washington in "Roman J. Israel, Esq." (2017). play

Washington in "Roman J. Israel, Esq." (2017).

(Columbia Pictures)

Positive opinion: 81%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 12%

Have not heard of: 3%



1. Morgan Freeman — 84%

Freeman in "Going in Style" (2017). play

Freeman in "Going in Style" (2017).

(Warner Bros.)

Positive opinion: 84%

Negative opinion: 4%

Neutral opinion: 9%

Have not heard of: 3%



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Love Realm How Ghana’s own version of Facebook is changing the face of...bullet
2 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge — here are...bullet
3 Tech Putin's nuclear 'doomsday machine' could trigger 300-foot...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Pre-Packaged salad sits on the shelf at a Bell Market grocery store June 19, 2003 in San Francisco, California. Packaged salad which was near non-existent a decade ago has become the second fastest selling item on grocery shelves behind bottle water, overall the retail market for bagged salad is $2 billion annually.
Tech People across the US are throwing away romaine lettuce due to an E. coli outbreak — here's how to avoid getting sick
Charlie Rose.
Tech Charlie Rose could reportedly host a show interviewing other high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer
Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer.
Tech A British lawmaker used a famous quote about Goldman Sachs being a 'vampire squid' to describe Facebook during a brutal interrogation of the firm’s CTO (FB)
prince harry and prince William
Tech Prince Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man