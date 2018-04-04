The 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, including 'Black Panther'

news

Continuing its historic run, Marvel's "Black Panther" cracked into the top ten of the highest-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office this week.

With a number of weeks left in global theaters, "Black Panther" could still make a run at surpassing fellow Disney properties from the "Star Wars" and "Avengers" series.

But it's unlikely to make it into the top rung of blockbusters from years ago.

For this list, we turned to Box Office Mojo for its all-time data on worldwide box office grosses.

Here are the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide:

10. "Black Panther" (2018) — $1.279 billion

9. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017) — $1.332 billion

8. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part II" (2011) — $1.341 billion

7. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015) — $1.405 billion

6. "Furious 7" (2015) — $1.516 billion

5. "Marvel's The Avengers" (2012) — $1.518 billion

4. "Jurassic World" (2015) — $1.671 billion

3. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) — $2.068 billion

2. "Titanic" (1997) — $2.187 billion

1. "Avatar" (2009) — $2.788 billion