The 13 movies that made $1 billion at the box office the fastest, including Marvel's 'Black Panther'

This week, "Black Panther" became one of the 33 movies in history that have made $1 billion at the global box office.
It also accomplished this feat in under a month, which only 12 other films have ever done.
"Black Panther" joins several other Marvel films on this list, which we have ranked by the days it took each film to gross $1 billion worldwide.
We used each film's gross on the day it passed $1 billion to break any ties.
Here are the 13 movies that made $1 billion at the global box office in less than a month:
Release date: March 17, 2017
Date it crossed $1 billion: April 12, 2017
Box office total: $1,263,521,126
Release date: April 27, 2016
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 20, 2016
Box office total: $1,153,304,495
Release date: February 16, 2018
Date it crossed $1 billion: March 11, 2018
Box office total (so far): $1,079,891,584
Release date: April 22, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 15, 2015
Box office total: $1,405,403,694
Release date: April 25, 2013
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 16, 2013
Box office total: $1,214,811,252
Release date: April 25, 2012
Date it crossed $1 billion: May 13, 2012
Box office total: $1,518,812,988
Release date: July 13, 2011
Date it crossed $1 billion: July 31, 2011
Box office total: $1,341,511,219
Release date: December 16, 2009
Date it crossed $1 billion: January 3, 2010
Box office total: $2,787,965,087
Release date: December 13, 2017
Date it crossed $1 billion: December 31, 2017
Box office total: $1,331,699,278
Release date: April 12, 2017
Date it crossed $1 billion: April 30, 2017
Box office total: $1,236,005,118
Release date: April 1, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: April 17, 2015
Box office total: $1,516,045,911
Release date: June 10, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: June 22, 2015
Box office total: $1,671,713,208
Release date: December 16, 2015
Date it crossed $1 billion: December 27, 2015
Box office total: $2,068,223,624