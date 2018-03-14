Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 13 movies that made $1 billion at the box office the fastest, including Marvel's 'Black Panther'


"Black Panther" joins several other Marvel films on the list of films that have grossed $1 billion at the global box office in less than a month.

"Black Panther."

This week, "Black Panther" became one of the 33 movies in history that have made $1 billion at the global box office.

It also accomplished this feat in under a month, which only 12 other films have ever done.

"Black Panther" joins several other Marvel films on this list, which we have ranked by the days it took each film to gross $1 billion worldwide.

We used each film's gross on the day it passed $1 billion to break any ties.

Here are the 13 movies that made $1 billion at the global box office in less than a month:

13. "Beauty and the Beast" — 29 days

(Disney)

Release date: March 17, 2017

Date it crossed $1 billion: April 12, 2017

Box office total: $1,263,521,126



12. "Captain America: Civil War" — 24 days

(Marvel)

Release date: April 27, 2016

Date it crossed $1 billion: May 20, 2016

Box office total: $1,153,304,495



11. "Black Panther" — 24 days

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Release date: February 16, 2018

Date it crossed $1 billion: March 11, 2018

Box office total (so far): $1,079,891,584



10. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" — 24 days

(Marvel)

Release date: April 22, 2015

Date it crossed $1 billion: May 15, 2015

Box office total: $1,405,403,694



9. "Iron Man 3" — 22 days

(Marvel)

Release date: April 25, 2013

Date it crossed $1 billion: May 16, 2013

Box office total: $1,214,811,252



8. "The Avengers" — 19 days

(Marvel)

Release date: April 25, 2012

Date it crossed $1 billion: May 13, 2012

Box office total: $1,518,812,988



7. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" — 19 days

(Warner Bros.)

Release date: July 13, 2011

Date it crossed $1 billion: July 31, 2011

Box office total: $1,341,511,219



6. "Avatar" — 19 days

(20th Century Fox)

Release date: December 16, 2009

Date it crossed $1 billion: January 3, 2010

Box office total: $2,787,965,087



5. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — 19 days

(Lucasfilm)

Release date: December 13, 2017

Date it crossed $1 billion: December 31, 2017

Box office total: $1,331,699,278



4. "The Fate of the Furious" — 19 days

(Universal)

Release date: April 12, 2017

Date it crossed $1 billion: April 30, 2017

Box office total: $1,236,005,118



3. "Furious 7" — 17 days

(Universal Pictures)

Release date: April 1, 2015

Date it crossed $1 billion: April 17, 2015

Box office total: $1,516,045,911



2. "Jurassic World" — 13 days

(Universal)

Release date: June 10, 2015

Date it crossed $1 billion: June 22, 2015

Box office total: $1,671,713,208



1. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" — 12 days

(Disney)

Release date: December 16, 2015

Date it crossed $1 billion: December 27, 2015

Box office total: $2,068,223,624



