The 17 shows Netflix has canceled, including recently cut comedy 'Everything Sucks'

news

Netflix did some major house cleaning in 2017, cutting expensive shows like "Sense8" and "The Get Down."

It also killed flops like "Girlboss" and "Gypsy" after only one season, and old favorites like "House of Cards," which will end after its sixth season.

And Netflix isn't holding back in 2018 either.

Netflix's most recent cancellation is the 90s coming-of-age story "Everything Sucks," which received lukewarm reviews and didn't generate the buzz that Netflix expected.

This is Netflix's third cut show in 2018, the other being quirky comedy "Lady Dynamite" and "Disjointed," a critically panned weed comedy starring Kathy Bates.

Here are the seventeen shows Netflix has killed in total, along with their critic and audience ratings from Metacritic.

Additional reporting by Jethro Nededog.

"Everything Sucks": Canceled after one season

Netflix description: "It's 1996 in a town called Boring, where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era."

Critic rating: 62/100

Audience rating: 7.3/10

Date canceled: April 2018

"Disjointed": Canceled after one season

Netflix description: "Pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life."

Critic rating: 43/100

Audience rating: 7.4/10

Date canceled: February 2018

"Lady Dynamite": Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: "Comedian Maria Bamford navigates awkward dates, bizarre gigs and the fallout from a major breakdown in a funny and poignant series based on her life."

Critic rating: 85/100

Audience rating: 6.6/10

Date canceled: January 2018

"Love:" Canceled after three seasons

Netflix description: "A couple must navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment and other things they were hoping to avoid."

Critic rating: 76/100

Audience rating: 7.5/10

Date canceled: December 2017 (the final season will be released in 2018)

"Haters Back Off": Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: "The odd ball family life of Miranda Sings, an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise who continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous, it's just no one knows it yet."

Critic rating: 54/100

Audience rating: 7.1/10

Date canceled: December 2017

"House of Cards" concluding after six seasons

Netflix description: "A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him."

Critic rating: 73.6/100

Audience rating: 7.8/10

Date canceled: October 2017 (the final season will be released in 2018)

"Chelsea": Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: "Comedian Chelsea Handler travels the world, tackles outrageous challenges and chats with A-list guests in this irreverent and wholly original talk show."

Critic rating: 50/100

Audience rating: 5.2/10

Date canceled: October 2017

"Gypsy": Canceled after one season

Netflix description: "A therapist forms troubling relationships with people connected to her patients."

Critic rating: 45/100

Audience rating: 7.5/10

Date canceled: August 2017

"Sense8": Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: "From the creators of 'The Matrix' and 'Babylon 5' comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other's lives."

Critic rating: 68.5/100

Audience rating: 8.2/10

Date canceled: June 2017 (a two-hour series finale will be released in 2018)

"Girlboss": Canceled after one season

Netflix description: "Sophia was a broke anarchist selling vintage clothes online but before she knew it, she became the boss of a fashion empire in this comedy series based on Sophia Amoruso's memoir."

Critic rating: 53/100

Audience rating: 5.5/10

Date canceled: June 2017

"The Get Down": Canceled after one season (two parts)

Netflix description: "In 1977 New York City, the talented and soulful youth of the South Bronx chase dreams and breakneck beats to transform music history."

Critic rating: 69/100

Audience rating: 7.8/10

Date canceled: May 2017

"Marco Polo": Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: "An empire divided. A family torn apart by civil war. A legend who disrupts the balance of power."

Critic rating: 54/100

Audience rating: 8/10

Date canceled: December 2016

"Longmire": Canceled after six seasons (three on Netflix)

Netflix description: "This contemporary crime thriller focuses on a Wyoming sheriff who's rebuilding his life and career following the death of his wife."

Critic rating: 75/100

Audience rating: 9.2/10

Date canceled: November 2016 (the final season was released in 2017)

"Bloodline" concluded after three seasons

Netflix description: "The Rayburns seem to have the perfect life in their lovely Florida town. But nobody's perfect — especially the Rayburns."

Critic rating: 67.5/100

Audience rating: 8.1/10

Date canceled: September 2016 (the final season was released in 2017)

"Lilyhammer": Canceled after three seasons

Netflix description: "They killed his dog. They made him run. Now he's living a new life in a strange land ... like a boss."

Critic rating: 68/100

Audience rating: 7.6/10

Date canceled: July 2015

"Hemlock Grove": Canceled after three seasons

Netflix description: "A quaint town links a mangled corpse to a dark outsider with a carnivorous secret. But monsters come in many forms."

Critic rating: 37/100

Audience rating: 6.7/10

Date canceled: September 2014 (the final season was released in 2015)

"The Killing" concluded after four seasons (one on Netflix)

Netflix description: "Seattle homicide detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder are deeply affected by the murders they investigate in this dark acclaimed crime series."

Critic rating: 69/100

Audience rating: 8.2/10