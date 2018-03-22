The 19 cities with the most trees around the world

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

MIT and the World Economic Forum created fascinating maps of cities that show how much green space each one has.

Central Park in New York City — though it didn't make this list. play

There's a global movement to encourage cities to grow more trees and plan more parks. On Wednesday, this year's International Day of Forests encourages urban areas to invest in green spaces.

To get a clearer picture of which cities have the most tree coverage today, MIT's Senseable Lab partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to create Treepedia, a site with interactive maps that show the density of greenery in major cities around the world.

The researchers used information from Google Street View to determine what they call the "Green View Index," a rating that quantifies each city's percentage of canopy coverage based on aerial images. When it launched in 2016, Treepedia featured 10 cities, but the team has since added more to its list.

The goal of Treepedia is to make make urban planning more accessible to those outside the field, MIT's Carlo Ratti said in a statement.

Check out which cities boast the highest Green View Indexes below.

19. Los Angeles, California — 15.2%

(View Apart/Shutterstock)

Check out the interactive map of Los Angeles



18. Turin, Italy — 16.2%

(Wikipedia Commons)

Check out the interactive map of Turin



17. Tel Aviv, Israel — 17.5%

(Flickr)

Check out the interactive map of Tel Aviv



16. Boston, Massachusetts — 18.2%

(Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Check out the interactive map of Boston



15. Miami, Florida — 19.4%

(Shutterstock)

Check out the interactive map of Miami



14. Toronto, Canada — 19.5%

(Mariusz Kluzniak/Flickr)

Check out the interactive map of Toronto



13. Seattle, Washington — 20%

(kan_khampanya/Shutterstock)

Check out the interactive map of Seattle



12. Amsterdam, Netherlands — 20.6%

(iStock/User5387422_776)

Check out the interactive map of Amsterdam



11. Geneva, Switzerland — 21.4%

(Arseniy Krasnevsky/Shutterstock)

Check out the interactive map of Geneva



10. Frankfurt, Germany — 21.5%

(Dinu Dominic Manns/Flickr)

Check out the interactive map of Frankfurt



9. Sacramento, California — 23.6%

(Shutterstock)

Check out the interactive map of Sacramento



8. Johannesburg, South Africa — 23.6%

(Evan Bench/Flickr)

Check out the interactive map of Johannesburg



7. Durban, South Africa — 23.7%

(Wikipedia Commons)

Check out the interactive map of Durban



6. Montreal, Canada — 25.5%

(Reuters/Shaun Best)

Check out the interactive map of Montreal



5. Sydney, Australia – 25.9%

(iPhoto-Thailand/Shutterstock)

Check out this interactive map of Sydney



4. Vancouver, Canada — 25.9%

(abdullahecirli/iStock)

Check out the interactive map of Vancouver



3. Oslo, Norway — 28.8%

(franganillo/Flickr)

Check out the interactive map of Oslo



2. Singapore — 29.3%

(Robert Lowe/Flickr)

Check out the interactive map of Singapore



1. Tampa, Florida — 36.1%

(Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock)

Check out the interactive map of Tampa



