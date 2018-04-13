The 23 best scary movies on Netflix

news

It’s time to dive into the best horror movies currently on Netflix.

Seeing as it's Friday the 13th, we’ve highlighted the best scary movies on the streaming giant so you can go into the weekend scaring the heck out of yourself and your friends.

Check out 23 scary movies below.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the streaming service monthly so the availability of titles below may change.

Brett Arnold contributed to an earlier version of this story.

1. "47 Meters Down" (2017)

Mandy Moore and Claire Holt play sisters trapped in a shark cage with only an hour of oxygen left in their tanks. Question your future vacation plans as you watch these two try to survive with a school of sharks surrounding them.

2. "The ABCs of Death" (2012)

26 horror directors are each given a letter of the alphabet as a starting point to create a scary short.

3. "The Babadook" (2014)

A single mother struggling to keep up with her rambunctious son begins to lose it after a strange children's book comes to her doorstep.

4. "The Bad Batch" (2016)

Set in a dystopian future where the bad are thrown into a cannibal-filled wasteland in Texas, a girl (Suki Waterhouse) tries to survive. The movie stars Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, and an unrecognizable Jim Carrey.

5. "Cabin Fever" (2002)

Eli Roth's debut feature put him on the map as the future of horror. He uses the "friends going out to a cabin" formula and mixes in a flesh-eating disease and a random scene of a kid screaming "pancakes" to create a fun scary movie. Note: There are a lot of "Cabin Fever" movies out there (and sequels). Make sure to watch the 2002 version.

6. "Children of the Corn" (1984)

Adapted from a Stephen King story, a young couple is trapped in a remote town where the children believe everyone over 18 must die.

7. "The Conjuring" (2013)

Based on purported real events, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play a husband and wife paranormal investigating team. Check out the movie that launched the successful franchise.

8. "Creep" (2014)

Things get creepy for videographer Aaron when he answers a Craigslist ad by Josef to film him for one day. And now "Creep 2" is on Netflix, if you want to keep going!

9. "The Descent" (2005)

Neil Marshall's fantastic horror follows a group of friends who go on a cave expedition only to find, deep inside the earth, strange mutants who begin to hunt them down. There are two amazing endings to this movie. After you see the movie, Google to see the other one.

10. "The Devil's Candy" (2015)

Mix heavy metal, Satan worship, and a haunted house and you get this insane horror that stars a very ripped Ethan Embry.

11. "The Eyes of My Mother" (2016)

This disturbing black-and-white slow burn horror from first-time director Nicolas Pesce looks at a young woman with some dark desires.

12. "Hellraiser" (1987)

Clive Barker's classic explores a frightening alternate dimension when a family discovers an ominous puzzle box. It also includes one of horror's greatest characters, Pinhead.

Pleasant dreams.

13. "Honeymoon" (2014)

Newly married and spending their honeymoon in a rustic cabin, Bea and Paul don't have a care in the world — until they go mad.

14. "The Invitation" (2015)

An intense thriller that will keep you guessing until the end. You'll think twice about going to that dinner party you were invited to after watching this.

15. "It Follows" (2014)

After a sexual encounter a young woman is haunted by spirits she can't escape.

16. "The Lost Boys" (1987)

This classic late 1980s vampire tale from director Joel Schumacher combined the heartthrobs of the era — Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Feldman, and Corey Haim — with some great scares to form one of the best modern-day vampire movies.

17. "Mother" (2009)

No, the Darren Aronofsky movie isn't already on Netflix. This is the movie that made Aronofsky include the "!" at the end of his title. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this Hitchcockian thriller follows a loyal mother who is in search of the real killer behind the murder her son is accused of.

18. "Raw" (2016)

This one you shouldn't skip. We follow the journey of Justine (Garance Marillier) from vegetarian to a thirst for meat that goes a little too far, after going through a carnivorous hazing ritual.

19. "The Stanford Prison Experiment" (2015)

Want to feel really uncomfortable? Check out this look at 24 male students who go through a mock prison experience in the basement of the Stanford psychology building.

20. "Teeth" (2007)

Jess Wexler gives an amazing performance as she mixes horror and comedy to cope with the realization that she has teeth in an unexpected area. This is one of the more unique takes on the coming-of-age high school movie.

21. "Train to Busan" (2016)

When a zombie outbreak happens in South Korea, a group of people on a train have to fight their way to survival.

22. "Under the Shadow" (2016)

Set in 1980s war-torn Tehran, a mother and daughter struggle with a post-revolution world, as well as an evil spirit that seems to be in their home.

23. "Veronica" (2017)

This Spanish horror movie hit Netflix earlier this year and has been freaking people out. It follows a girl living in 1991 Madrid who is overcome by a supernatural force after playing Ouija with classmates. Another example why you should never play that board game.