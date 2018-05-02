The 5 confirmed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after 'Avengers: Infinity War'

news

"Avengers: Infinity War" may signal potential changes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, but it's far from the end of the line for the franchise.

Marvel Studios has nine release dates set from 2020 to 2022 for yet-to-be-announced movies.

One of those dates in 2020 is confirmed to be a sequel — we just don't know which date exactly yet. As for the rest of this year and 2019, there is one more MCU movie coming this year, and three confirmed for 2019.

That's five confirmed MCU movies coming in the next two years.

Below are the five confirmed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after "Infinity War":

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Release date: July 6, 2018

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be the third and final MCU movie in 2018 (following "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War"). It actually takes place between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Infinity War," so it will give no insight into the aftermath of "Infinity War."

"Captain Marvel"

Release date: March 8, 2019

"Captain Marvel" will take place in the 1990s, so it is also set before "Infinity War." But it will detail how Nick Fury knows the character (played by Brie Larson), who will play an important role in the "Infinity War" sequel. Learn why and who the character is here.

Untitled fourth "Avengers" movie

Release date: May 3, 2019

Audiences have to wait a whole year before they learn what happens after "Infinity War's" shocking ending. This was originally titled "Infinity War — Part 2" but its new title has yet to be announced (we probably won't get it for a while, as it's apparently a spoiler for "Infinity War").

Untitled "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel

Release date: July 5, 2019

Director Jon Watts is returning for the "Homecoming" sequel next year. Outside of that, not much is known, as it most likely hinges on what happens in the "Infinity War" sequel.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Release date: Sometime in 2020

"Vol. 3" is confirmed for sometime in 2020, we just don't know when yet. But it will either be May 1, July 31, or November 6.

