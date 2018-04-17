The 50 worst video games of all time, according to critics

news

Video games: They're generally pretty good!

They can be fun, and smart, and beautiful, and challenging, and — sometimes — all of those at once.

And then sometimes, they can be none of those things at all. Sometimes, they're real, real bad.

Such is the case with the games you'll find below — the worst 50 games of all time, ranked according to their respective Metacritic scores.

These aren't the games we liked the least, or the games that told us we'd never amount to anything. Instead, what we've got here is something slightly more scientific: Reviews aggregation site Metacritic compiles all reviews of games, then it averages those scores into an overall average. This is the bottom 50 from that list (of over 15,000 games), with duplicates removed.

These 50 games are the absolute worst of the worst, according to critics:

50. "Basement Crawl"

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 2.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Enter the basement, explore dark, sinister arenas and be at one with the insanity. 'Bomberman'-inspired mechanics bring party games to the next generation level. Staying alive won't be easy. The only way to survive is to become death itself, crushing all opponents. Fight with, or against your friends in a intensive, packed with action online and offline game modes. And remember, because of the horror-based graphics and themes, it's best if you don't play this game alone in the dark. You never know what might be hiding behind you. "

Platform(s): PlayStation 4

49. "Looney Tunes: Acme Arsenal"

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 5.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Looney Tunes: Acme Arsenal' is an action-adventure game featuring seven playable Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tazmanian Devil, Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, Gossamer and a special secret character, all rendered in high-definition, next-generation graphics. Engaging in one or two player cooperative gameplay, gamers find themselves immersed in fast-paced combat, puzzle solving challenges and vehicle-based action in rich environments inspired by the popular, outlandish cartoon tales. "

Platform(s): Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 2, Xbox 360

48. "GoDai: Elemental Force"

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 3.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The time has finally come for Hiro to avenge his family and face the forces of darkness alone. His mastery of the four elements is strong, but not yet powerful enough to face the fifth element: the Void. Now Hiro must become a Master of the Elements and complete the Trials of Earth, Wind, Water and Fire. Only then will he be ready to face the powers of darkness in the realm of the final element ... the Void awaits."

Platform(s): PlayStation 2

47. "Rogue Warrior"

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 2.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Rogue Warrior' is a character-driven, first-person-shooter, featuring Richard 'Demo Dick' Marcinko's explosive personality in an action-packed single player campaign, and intense multiplayer combat. Playing as Richard "Demo Dick" Marcinko, you go behind the iron curtain to disrupt a suspected North Korean ballistic missile program."

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC

46. "Fray"

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 2.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Fray' is a gritty sci-fi game set in 2098, a world where civil society is on the brink of collapse."

Platform(s): PC

45. "Road Rage"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Road Rage' is an over-the-top, knock-down-drag-out motorcycle combat game that tests your skill on a range of badass bikes. Race, fight, and hustle your way through the ranks of an insane outlaw motorcycle gang."

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

44. "Mucha Lucha! Mascaritas of the Lost Code"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 4.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Mucha Lucha! Mascaritas of the Lost Code' is a game so utterly devoid of challenge that actually calling it a game almost seems too generous."

Platform(s): Game Boy Advance

43. "Stake: Fortune Fighters"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 3.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Stake - the ultimate combat event! It's winner-take-all as the world's best brawl for supremacy. More than the coveted Stake Emblem is on the line in the wildest competition ever for riches, fame and respect. Enter the arena. Face your foe."

Platform(s): Xbox

42. "HBO Boxing"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 4.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'HBO Boxing' is another disappointing boxing game that fails to even come close to re-creating the look and feel of the sport in the ring."

Platform(s): PlayStation

41. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Step inside the magical world of Willy Wonka's famous chocolate factory. Based on the feature film directed by Tim Burton and the classic Roald Dahl book, the game allows players to explore deep inside the factory and play the beloved story as Charlie Bucket."

Platform(s): PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, PC

40. "R.I.P.D. The Game"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 1.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Based on the 3D supernatural action-adventure film, 'R.I.P.D.,' you and your partner strap on the holsters of two lawmen assigned to the otherworld to protect and serve the living from an increasingly destructive array of souls who refuse to move peacefully to the other side. Top-notch teamwork and an arsenal of badass weapons are the keys to defeating your enemies and bringing order back to the world."

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC

39. "KISS Pinball"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 3.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "KISS fans will be disappointed by the distinct lack of KISS, and pinball fans will be disappointed by the distinct lack of pinball."

Platform(s): PlayStation, PC

38. "Deca Sports Freedom"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 3.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Deca Sports Freedom' will take sports gaming to the next level and to the Xbox 360 console for the first time with 10 new sporting events designed especially for Kinect. Players will compete in Tennis, Boxing, Archery, Paintball, Beach Volleyball, Dodge Ball, Kendo, Mogul Skiing, Snowboard Cross and even Figure Skating."

Platform(s): Xbox 360

37. "Tenkai Knights: Brave Battle"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Experience the rush of robotic power in shape-shifting action game 'Tenkai Knights: Brave Battle' on Nintendo 3DS and 2DS! Based on the animated TV series, prepare to bring the big guns - and swords! - into play against the villainous Vilius and his Corrupted Army. Can you stop him before he annihilates two entire planets?!"

Platform(s): Nintendo 3DS

36. "Aquaman: Battle for Aquarius"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Here's your chance to wield the power of Aquaman, the DC Comics superhero, as he defends the deep-sea city of Atlantis against such enemies as Ocean Master, Black Manta, and the Lava Lord of the Fire Trolls. You must fight to save the lost city by using Aquaman's super powers, telepathy, and hook-hand. While the game features plenty of intense underwater battles, you can also bombard your enemies from an attack sub in first-person mode."

Platform(s): Xbox, GameCube, PlayStation 2

35. "Survivor"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Play as any of the actual Pulau Tiga and Australian Outback cast members or create your own character. See if you have what it takes to become the Ultimate Survivor."

Platform(s): PC

34. "Jenga World Tour"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Jenga is based on the world famous wooden block tower building game. Designed to make the most of the innovative control systems on the Wii and DS, the game offers unpredictable, quick- paced, tactical play that combines suspense and risk-taking, where mounting anticipation comes to a crashing climax. "

Platform(s): Nintendo Wii, DS

33. "World War II Combat: Iwo Jima"

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 2.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Relive the storied Marine assault that landed foreign troops on Japanese soil for the first time in 5000 years. Scenarios and missions are drawn from actual events. 10 levels of single player campaigns that are full of ambient events such as mortar explosions, overhead aircraft and warning sirens that create a truly immersive experience."

Platform(s): PC, Xbox

32. "Game Party"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 3.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Game Party' for the Wii is a collection of classic skill games from around the world, from American sports venues to European gathering spots. Using the Wii’s unique control interface, you can play classics such as darts; modern favorites such as table hockey and hoop shoot, or participate in multiplayer trivia contests. More than a half dozen games are available."

Platform(s): Wii

31. "Amy"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 3.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Amy' is a survival horror/action adventure game, where players must protect, and escort the eponymous Amy — an enigmatic eight-year-old autistic girl with curious powers — as they try to get her out of a city overrun with wild creatures and dangerous enemies. The story follows Amy and the player character Lana, a woman who is trying to protect and save her in the disease-ridden town. They must work together to fight or flee from the aberrations, demons, and the military, in the hope of saving not only each other, but also the future of humanity itself."

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

30. "Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Battle 22"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 4.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): " The Japanese blockbuster is here! An international smash hit, this vintage Dragon Ball Z fighter features 22 famed DBZ warriors for you to recreate epic, one-on-one Dragon Ball Z battles. Easy to play but tough to master, this long-awaited classic offers matchups from the Buu, Frieza and Android Sagas. Experience the DBZ game that has thrilled fans all over the world!"

Platform(s): PlayStation

29. "Call for Heroes: Pompolic Wars"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 3.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Many years ago, a dimensional portal to the Outer Worlds was suddenly opened, and an enemy from the darkness encroached upon our world. Led by Pompolic, these armies of demonic hordes quickly overran most (but not all) of the planet.The origin of Pompolic is not known, but it is sure that this malevolent spiritual being possesses supernatural power, and his desire is obvious, possess the people and turn them into fellows of his dark army."

Platform(s): PC, Wii

28. "Batman: Dark Tomorrow"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 3.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In 'Batman: Dark Tomorrow,' it's up to Batman to solve the mystery and save the day. The legendary Caped Crusader must use all his mental and physical skills, batglider capabilities, devices from his utility belt, and sleuthing prowess to fight crime and defeat enemies. You must battle both new and familiar enemies, including Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, and the Joker. But in some missions, stealth is just as important as brute force."

Platform(s): Xbox, GameCube

27. "Stalin vs Martians"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 4.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Stalin vs. Martians,' as the name suggests, is a game both absolutely ridiculous and over-the-top. Fun and accessible, it takes a simple arcade-like approach to the genre of real-time strategy. The player controls the Red Army as it defends Earth from the Martian Invasion of 1942, the highly classified military operation which even today remains a closely guarded state secret."

Platform(s): PC

26. "Cruis'n"

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 3.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "An all new version of the classic Midway arcade racer, 'Cruis’n'. Choose your ride from an impressive lineup of licensed cars and experience a rush of adrenaline as you race opponents through twelve different street circuits using the Wii Remote to steer and perform outrageous stunts. Win races and earn upgrades including: turbos, body kits, neon and nitrous, allowing you to create the ultimate ride."

Platform(s): Wii

25. "NBA Unrivaled"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 0.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Paying homage to the old school look and feel of the arcade classics, 'NBA Unrivaled' brings back all of the intensity and pulse pounding action."

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

24. "Terrawars: New York Invasion"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 2.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Without warning, the world is overrun by an alien invasion. The Earth is in chaos. You are John Armstrong, a medical student drafted in to the National Guard. On a critical mission that may help turn the tide, your team is wiped out. Now success depends on you. Will you rise up to the challenge?"

Platform(s): PC

23. "Gravity Games Bike: Street Vert Dirt"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 4.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Gravity Games Bike: Street, Vert, Dirt' delivers the most extreme BMX action available for the next-generation systems. It takes the hottest action-sport to the next level with 21 skilled riders, 10 huge Street, Vert and Dirt courses, and more than 1,500 wicked tricks. Control one of seven professional bike riders, including Fuzzy Hall, Dennis McCoy, Jamie Bestwick, Andre Ellison, Leigh Ramsdell, Reuel Erickson, and Matt Beringer. If you're good enough to handle these intense challenges, you'll get the Gravity Games Gold Medal in the Street, Vert, or Dirt competitions ... and if you're really good, you'll get the Gold in all three."

Platform(s): PlayStation 2, Xbox

22. "Postal III"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 3.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The 'Postal' series continues in this third installment, using the Source Engine from Valve."

Platform(s): PC

21. "Game Party Champions"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 3.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Game Party Champions' is the fifth and latest installment of the Game Party franchise and available exclusively for Wii U. The game’s pick-up and play style promises to appeal to experienced and new gamers alike. Using the system’s innovative new GamePad, players tilt, turn and touch the controller to play arcade, sports and party games in entirely new ways."

Platform(s): Nintendo Wii U

20. "Legends of Wrestling II"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 3.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Legends of Wrestling II' takes you through the wrestling hall of fame with the top grapplers that are battling for squared-circle supremacy. Play as your favorite wrestler--including Hulk Hogan, Andre "The Giant," and Bret "Hitman" Hart--each with signature entrances, taunts, and moves. A new storyline and career mode let you battle for the respect of promoters and fans while fighting for the heavyweight championship crown."

Platform(s): Nintendo GameBoy Advance, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox

19. "Pulse Racer"

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 2.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Pulse Racer' takes you to a future where racers careen toward the clouds in sleek vehicles to gain an advantage over the competition. As a racer, you'll need a risk-taking mentality; but more importantly, you'll need a vehicle that suits your driving style and a driver who matches your technique. Linked directly to your vehicle, your body will be pushed to the limit in a variety of high-speed tracks. Harass your opponents with missiles, mines, or direct plasma beams and slingshot around tight turns."

Platform(s): Xbox

18. "Fighter Within"

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 2.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Unleash your inner fighter to beat your friends with your bare knuckles. Discover 'Fighter Within,' the next-gen game that provides you with the excitement of a real fight, throwing you into a total-body combat experience. Test your real fighting skills thanks to the next gen of motion recognition. Kinect for Xbox One arms the game with realistic fighting moves using 1:1 precision movement tracking."

Platform(s): Xbox One

17. "FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction"

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 3.3/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction' is demolition racing at its extreme. Real world physics with 9 different game modes, and over 47 different vehicles available. Players may choose to race, smash and destroy their opponents in a wide variety of online and offline options. "

Platform(s): PC

16. "Homie Rollerz"

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 2.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Homie Rollerz' is a fast-paced, mayhem-laden kart racer where players can pick one of the 10 most popular Homies, customize their slick rides, then trick, hop, and battle through courses with settings, shortcuts, and secrets as unique as the Homies themselves."

Platform(s): Nintendo DS

15. "Charlie's Angels"

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 3.3/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Join Natalie, Dylan, and Alex for an intense adventure based on the 'Charlie's Angels' movies. You'll need various disguises, clever tactics, and acrobatic martial arts moves to ensure a successful mission. Master the different styles of all three Angels as you battle 32 different types of enemies across the globe. You can switch between characters at anytime during the game. 'Charlie's Angels' movie stars — Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, and Bernie Mac — supply the voices."

Platform(s): Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2

14. "Rambo: The Video Game"

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 1.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Rambo: The Video Game' puts players in Rambo’s combat boots and takes them on an action-packed adventure through the iconic action- sequences and story-arcs of 'First Blood,' 'Rambo: First Blood Part II' and 'Rambo III.' The game features the original movie voice-tracks of John Rambo and Col. Samuel Trautman as well as selected music from the original 'Rambo Trilogy.'"

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC

13. "Fast & Furious: Showdown"

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 1.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Fast & Furious: Showdown' takes some of the franchise’s iconic characters on a high-stakes adventure around the globe that delivers takedowns, heists, hijacks and havoc. Players can switch roles with their AI partners or team up with a friend for two-person local co-op. Completed objectives unlock new vehicle performance and customization options to make each player’s ride unique."

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Wii U, 3DS

12. "Drake of the 99 Dragons"

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 1.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Drake is out for revenge in a supernatural Hong Kong world. You'll join Drake in 25 intense missions, as he battles ruthless villains and female assassins with an array of firearms, short and long blade weapons, and thrown melee weapons. Use Drake's power and agility to slow down the action, fire guns in any direction, and run and backflip off of walls. When you become injured, you can feed on the souls of the dead to replenish your health."

Platform(s): Xbox, PC

11. "Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma - Volume 1"

Critic score: 21/100

User score: 2.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Head out on a journey of redemption, driven by bitter-sweet revenge. The saga of Afro Samurai continues but this time follows the path of Kuma, one of Afro’s closest childhood friends."

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

10. "Infestation: Survivor Stories" (Formerly: "The War Z")

Critic score: 20/100

User score: 1.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "It has been 5 years since the outbreak, giving rise to a post-apocalyptic nightmare with 95% of the human race wiped out. To survive, you'll require food, weapons, and other supplies. Some of you will scavenge as you negotiate the terrain, others will be forced to fight for survival as they encounter zombies and other players. Every decision has an effect on whether you live or how quickly you meet your death."

Platform(s): PC

9. "Deal or No Deal"

Critic score: 20/100

User score: 1.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The premise is simple: You have 26 briefcases in front of you. Each one contains a different amount of money. Open each case one by one, and try to find the briefcase with the biggest amount of money. Deal Or No Deal?"

Platform(s): Nintendo DS

8. "Alone in the Dark: Illumination"

Critic score: 19/100

User score: 1.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "A dire curse has shrouded the town of Lorwich in an unnatural darkness, as monstrous hordes emerge from beyond the realm of nightmares to sow chaos on the land. As one of four heroes, you must battle the minions of Cthulhu with the force of arms and the power of illumination."

Platform(s): PC

7. "SPOGS Racing"

Critic score: 18/100

User score: 3.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Race along in distinctively unique 'SPOGS Racers' that can be personalized, customized and modified with in-game images and vehicle parts. Gamers control their SPOGS as they try their best to smash into their opponents to steal upgraded parts on-the-fly in the title's innovative Crash 'N Grab gameplay. Featuring several game modes, a variety of track types including outrageous stunt tracks with loops and jumps, multiple difficultly modes and control schemes, racing power-ups, weapons, and head-to-head multiplayer, SPOGS Racing offers plenty of fun for gamers of all ages and experiences."

Platform(s): Nintendo Wii

6. "Double Dragon II: Wander of the Dragons"

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 1.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "A remake the '80s 'Double Dragon II' game. Team up and take control of Jimmy and Billy, whose looks and actions are modernized. Battle through the newly drawn 3D stages, which hide their own secrets and surprises."

Platform(s): Xbox 360

5. "Vroom in the Night Sky"

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 3.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Vroom in the Night Sky' is a magical bike action game. There are various night skies in this world, and it is the work of Magical Girls to collect Stardusts there. You become the Magical Girl Luna, ride a magical bike, fly around the night sky and collect Stardusts!"

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

4. "Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust "

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 1.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In this third-person adventure game, Larry takes a summer job working on his uncle Larry’s movie lot doing odd jobs and trying to uncover a mole from another studio who threatens to air the studio's dirty laundry in the tabloids. 'Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust' is a rollicking, innuendo-laden lampoon of Hollywood that features open-world sandbox gameplay that includes exploration, platforming, racing and puzzle-solving to complete missions. "

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Mobile

3. "Yaris"

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 4.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Hop into a Toyota Yaris and drive it on crazy tracks loaded with stubborn obstacles, cool powerups, and intense enemy action. The relentlessly twisted courses in Yaris might have loops or even be tube-shaped, but the Yaris never has to worry about sliding off track, as it defies gravity by scaling side-walls and going all topsy-turvy."

Platform(s): Xbox 360

2. "Ride to Hell: Retribution"

Critic score: 16/100

User score: 1.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Ride to Hell' is not for the faint-hearted; it's aimed heavily at the player who wants to become fully involved in the original West Coast biker culture. With its hard drinking, bare-knuckle environment, this is as close to the action as you can get. "

Platform(s): Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC

1. "Family Party: 30 Great Games — Obstacle Arcade"

Critic score: 11/100

User score: 1.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade' brings home wacky and wild competitions for kids of all ages."

Platform(s): Nintendo Wii U