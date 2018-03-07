Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The best hypothetical 'Bachelor' contestant would be a 36-year-old nurse from Atlanta named Jennifer, according to statistics


Tech The best hypothetical 'Bachelor' contestant would be a 36-year-old nurse from Atlanta named Jennifer, according to statistics

  • Published: , Refreshed:

An in-depth statistical breakdown figured out who the perfect candidate on "The Bachelor" is, narrowing it down by age, city, and profession.

Becca won 'The Bachelor,' but got dumped weeks later. play

Becca won 'The Bachelor,' but got dumped weeks later.

(ABC)

When you think of successful contestants on "The Bachelor," you might think of a blonde cheerleader named Lauren, from California, in her early twenties.

But you would be wrong.

While there are quite a lot of those who appear on the show and get pretty far, they are not the most likely candidate to win "The Bachelor."

That honor would go to Jennifer, 36, a nurse from Atlanta.

This is all according to Homes.com, which conducted an in-depth statistical breakdown to figure out who the perfect candidate on "The Bachelor" is, narrowing it down to age, city, and profession.

Along with figuring out the mostly likely candidate, the statistics reveal some other interesting information, like the average number roses received per name, profession, city, and state. For example, while the majority of contestants are in their twenties, the most successful contestants are in their thirties.

But other details aren't surprising, including the most common name for a contestant being Lauren (there were four Laurens on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season alone).

Here are some of the findings in the study:

The most common contestant name: Lauren.

The most common contestant name: Lauren. play

The most common contestant name: Lauren.

(ABC)

Close behind came Sarah, Ashley, Amber, and Jennifer.



But Laurens aren't the mostly likely to get a rose.

But Laurens aren't the mostly likely to get a rose. play

But Laurens aren't the mostly likely to get a rose.

(ABC)

That honor goes to Jennifers, who, on average, have 4.88 roses. Amandas are close behind with 4.25 roses. Laurens come in third, though, with an average of 3.



The city that brings the most contestants: Chicago.

The city that brings the most contestants: Chicago. play

The city that brings the most contestants: Chicago.

(ABC)

Chicago is on top with 19 contestants, with Los Angeles far behind with 13. After that comes Dallas, with 12 candidates.



But Chicago isn't even close to being the city with the highest rose rate.

But Chicago isn't even close to being the city with the highest rose rate. play

But Chicago isn't even close to being the city with the highest rose rate.

(ABC)

Chicago has a rose average of 2.26, while Atlanta tops them all with 4.67. Close behind is Dallas, with 4.27.



The state with the most contestants: California.

The state with the most contestants: California. play

The state with the most contestants: California.

(ABC)

This one was obvious: California is the most populated state, and the show films in Los Angeles.



But California doesn't even come close to getting the most roses. That honor goes to West Virginia.

But California doesn't even come close to getting the most roses. That honor goes to West Virginia. play

But California doesn't even come close to getting the most roses. That honor goes to West Virginia.

(ABC)

Because the one contestant from West Virginia won, the survey is a bit skewed in its favor, with an 11-rose average. But the state of Kansas comes in second with an average rose rate of 4.89, while California has 2.9.



Most popular contestant profession: Teacher.

Most popular contestant profession: Teacher. play

Most popular contestant profession: Teacher.

(ABC)

The list of contestant professions isn't surprising. Most of these positions are either self employed or high demand, where they might not mind if you go away for a little bit. Some contestants quit their jobs to be on the show.

Here are the the top 10 professions, in order:

  1. Teacher
  2. Student
  3. Real Estate
  4. Model
  5. Account Manager
  6. Nurse
  7. Attorney
  8. Waitress
  9. Professional Sports Dancer
  10. Nanny



But not all professions get rewarded. These are the most likely profession to win, calculated by the average number of roses a contestant in that profession has received.

But not all professions get rewarded. These are the most likely profession to win, calculated by the average number of roses a contestant in that profession has received. play

But not all professions get rewarded. These are the most likely profession to win, calculated by the average number of roses a contestant in that profession has received.

(ABC)

  1. Nurse (4.5 roses)
  2. Professional Sports Dancer (3.58 roses)
  3. Teacher (3.53 roses)
  4. Real Estate (3.3 roses)
  5. Account Manager (3.24 roses)



The average age of contestants: 25.

The average age of contestants: 25. play

The average age of contestants: 25.

(ABC)

99 contests were 25 years old when they appeared on the show, making that the most popular age.

Mid to late twenties and early thirties contestants were in a double-digit total numbers, as expected. But as the age rises, the number of contestants drops: there have only been four contestants who are 21, five who were 34, four who were 35, two who were 37 and 36, and one who was 39.



While the contestants are young, the older the contestant, the more likely she is to win. The best age was 36.

While the contestants are young, the older the contestant, the more likely she is to win. The best age was 36. play

While the contestants are young, the older the contestant, the more likely she is to win. The best age was 36.

(ABC)

That's a bit older than most people would suspect, considering the majority of contestants are in their mid twenties.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Two wheels These 5 bicycles cost more than a car you knowbullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, FB)bullet
3 Tech Kim Jong Un's remarkable peace offer may exploit Trump's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech The cheapest way to watch March Madness if you don't have cable
null
Tech A 'planet parade' is coming Thursday morning, when Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, and Pluto will line up — here's how to see it
null
Tech After over 10 years using Facebook and Twitter, I quit both — here's why (FB, TWTR)
A pedestrian walks through white-out, blizzard-like conditions in a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 9, 2017.
Tech How long you can stay outside in extreme weather before getting frostbite