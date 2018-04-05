The body of the CDC worker who mysteriously disappeared in February has been found in a river

news

The police say the body of Timothy Cunningham, a rising star at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was recovered from an Atlanta river on Tuesday, more than six weeks after he disappeared.

Cunningham, a CDC commander, went mysteriously missing on February 12.

The circumstances of Cunningham's death remain unclear, but the police previously said they didn't suspect foul play in the case.

The mystery surrounding the February disappearance of a 35-year-old Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worker ended tragically this week, with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department finding the CDC commander's body in a river late Tuesday evening.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Business Insider that Timothy Cunningham's body was recovered in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta.

Cunningham left work at the CDC feeling sick on February 12, then tried to call his mom on his drive home, but hadn't been heard from since.

Maj. Michael O'Connor of the Atlanta Police Department said in February that Cunningham had recently been turned down for a promotion at work and left feeling ill shortly after his supervisor explained why he'd been passed over.

Cunningham drove off that day and was never seen alive again, even as his car, credit and debit cards, dog, keys, and cellphone were all recovered at his home, the police said.

Cunningham's father told The New York Times that he'd been worried about his son recently because he didn't seem like his usual self in conversation. His sister, Tiara Cunningham, the last family member who spoke with Cunningham before he disappeared, said she felt lost without her brother.

"I feel like I'm in a horrible 'Black Mirror' episode," she told The Times.

Friends also found the disappearance troublingly out of character.

"He has this pristine service record and background," Cunningham's friend David Calloway told NBC News.

Cunningham had an impressive career in public health, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle named him one of 2017's "40 under 40." He held a master's degree and a doctorate from Harvard's School of Public Health.

At the CDC, Cunningham was a team leader and researched health differences related to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, and geography. The agency said he was an excellent officer and employee who had received an early promotion to commander last July.

On March 12, exactly one month after Cunningham went missing, the CDC's acting director, Anne Schuchat, released a statement saying the agency had not given up hope that he would be found alive.

"If Tim reads this message, we hope you come home soon," she wrote.

The agency said he'd been deployed to work on numerous public-health emergencies, including Superstorm Sandy, the Ebola outbreak, and the Zika outbreak.