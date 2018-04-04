The first 'Spider-Man' game in years is a gorgeous PlayStation 4 exclusive — and it arrives this September

news

Despite his vast popularity as a comic book and movie star, "Spider-Man" has been notoriously absent from the world of video games for years. That's about to change.

On September 7, the game studio behind classics like "Ratchet & Clank" is planning to release the first major "Spider-Man" game in years. That image above? That's the actual game!

Here's everything we know about Spidey's next big swing on game consoles.

First and foremost: This is the classic Peter Parker/Spider-Man you already know and love.

This isn't an origin story, or a new spin on the classic formula — this is a familiar "Spider-Man." Here's how the game's creative director, Bryan Intihar, describes it:

"Our Spider-Man features a 23-year-old Peter Parker who has become a masterful Spider-Man. While he may be more experienced, Peter and Spider-Man’s worlds continue to collide as he tries to juggle them."

He can stick to walls. He can shoot webs. He's got super-strength.

And yes, he lives in New York City. See the new One World Trade Center in the distance?

It's not clear exactly how much of Manhattan is re-created for the new "Spider-Man," but it's said to be quite large. It's not intended to be an exact re-creation, though.

The game is said to be "four-to-six times larger" than the studio's previous open-world game, "Sunset Overdrive." If that is indeed the case, it's a pretty massive world ("Sunset Overdrive" was a big game!).

It looks like Spider-Man's main foes in the new game are Martin Li (a.k.a. "Mister Negative") and Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. "The Kingpin"). Here's our first look at Martin Li as his alter-ego, after having cut down one of Kingpin's henchmen with a sword.

You can tell that Li is a bad guy because his eyes are glowing and he's hanging out with this dude who's mean-mugging.

Just like Batman, Spider-Man's dead set on not killing anyone. As a result, he's equipped with a gaggle of hand-to-hand combat and aerial maneuvers to put him one step ahead of enemy bullets.

It's a noble rule to follow, but it puts Spider-Man in more than one precarious situation during the first big gameplay reveal video that was just released. Here he is saving rocket launcher dude's life after kicking him out of a helicopter.

And here's Spider-Man after having chased down the helicopter. He manages to stop the helicopter before it smashes into the ground (and dozens of innocent bystanders).

Most importantly of all, though, is how amazing it looks to simply swing through Manhattan as Spider-Man.

And you probably wanna see that in action at this point, right? Good news — we've got a trailer right here! "Spider-Man" is planned for launch on September 7, and it will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4.