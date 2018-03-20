The Justice Department, AT&T-Time Warner trial is underway (T)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The ruling will deeply impact the media and tech landscapes

The trial reviewing the Justice Department’s lawsuit attempting to block AT&T’s proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner officially started on Monday, with opening statements set for Wednesday. The ruling will deeply impact the media and tech landscapes, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In its suit, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has argued that the merger would reduce competition and hurt consumers by giving the combined company greater leverage in negotiations with programmers and distributors, potentially driving up the price of a pay-TV subscription.

Since the deal was first announced in October 2016, traditional media companies and distributors alike have made moves to consolidate in a bid for greater scale to self-insulate against — and more effectively compete with — the content investment and direct distribution capabilities of deep-pocketed tech giants like Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, and Google.

Structurally, and in terms of its potential synergies, the AT&T-Time Warner deal mirrors the 2011 deal between Comcast and NBCUniversal, as both are so-called “vertical” mergers combining a programmer with a distributor. A combined AT&T-Time Warner would provide synergies, including chiefly:

  • Greater content offerings, by way of Time Warner brands HBO, TNT, TBS, and CNN
  • More robust consumer data sets that can stand up to the data-driven targeting capabilities of digital media giants, in particular the Facebook-Google duopoly that now commands roughly 60% of the digital ad market.

The DOJ appears to view the deal as offensive, while AT&T — and the industry at large — views it as fundamentally defensive at a time of overwhelming digital disruption. If the DOJ prevails, it could stymie the potential viability of future corporate consolidation deals, both within and outside the industry. If AT&T wins, it could inspire a consolidation wave among distributors and media companies, as each group seeks to hedge against the power of digital media giants to both create and deliver content, and as cord-cutting behavior continues to rise in favor of internet-delivered content.

The trial could last six to eight weeks, with a ruling likely to come in April, according to the ruling judge, Judge Richard J. Leon, who also ruled on Comcast-NBCUniversal, per Axios. In addition to opposing the DOJ’s argument, AT&T is likely to address speculation that President Trump could have exerted influence on the DOJ's antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, given Trump’s own personal dislike of Time Warner-owned CNN.

