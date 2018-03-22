Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The last nun still alive in a legal battle against Katy Perry has a GoFundMe to help her fight — and it's exceeded its $30,000 goal


The last nun standing between singer Katy Perry and the sale of a Los Angeles convent has a GodFundMe to help with legal fees, and it has exceeded its goal.

  • The last nun still alive in a legal battle against singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Angeles convent isn't backing down.
  • A GoFundMe to help with legal fees has exceeded its $30,000 goal.
  • Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of Mary purchased the convent in the 1970s, and attempted to sell the property to a restaurateur in 2015 — which was fought in court by the L.A. Archbishop.
  • Callanan had since been fighting the sale to Perry with fellow Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, who collapsed and died in court earlier this month.

The last nun locked in a legal battle against Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Angeles convent isn't backing down — and a GoFundMe page created in October could help in that fight.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Sister Rita Callanan of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Los Angeles is ready to keep fighting the sale of the 8-acre convent, despite the unexpected death of fellow Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, who collapsed and died during a court appearance earlier this month.

The GoFundMe created in October by Holzman to help with legal fees has exceeded its $30,000 goal — it's at $30,285 as of Monday morning from just over 300 donors.

On March 10, a day after Holzman passed, Callanan posted an update to the page:

"On March 9th, 2018 we tragically lost Sister Catherine Rose, my beloved fellow IHM Sister and original organizer of this GoFundMe campaign. She was my cherished partner in this ongoing legal battle to keep our convent. It is now more important than ever to continue this fight and for our cause to prevail."

Callanan and Holzman were among the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart who purchased the convent in 1971 with income they earned as teachers in the parochial schools of Los Angeles, according to the GoFundMe page.

In 2015, the nuns sold the property to restaurateur Dana Hollister, who wanted to convert the property into a hotel. But Los Angeles Archbishop José Horacio Gómez had already sought to sell the property to Perry, and fought against — and won — the sale of the convent to Hollister in court, according to The Daily Beast report, because it had not been approved by the Vatican.

So why does Perry want to buy the convent so badly? Apparently she told the nuns in a 2015 meeting that she wants to "live on the property with her mother and grandmother, sit in the meditation garden, sip green tea and find herself."

Not if Callanan has anything to say about it.

“I just feel that Katy Perry is used to getting all she wants, and to her money means everything, and to her, whatever Katy wants, Katy gets," Callanan told The Daily Beast.

Callanan will continue the fight over who has the right to sell the convent with help from the GoFundMe donations, escalating a legal battle that has already been brewing for years.

