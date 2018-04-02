The massively popular free-to-play video game 'Fortnite' is out for iPhone and iPad now – Android coming soon

news

The mobile version of the game will allow players to battle against console and computer players.

It'll also allow "Fortnite" players to play the game wherever they bring their mobile devices – away from the constraints of home consoles and computers.

Developer Epic Games announced on Monday that its massively popular "Fortnite" game is available to play on iOS devices for everyone.

This general availability marks the end of an invitation-only testing phase which began in March. Now, you don't need a special invite to play "Fortnite" on your iPhone or iPad.

The game will work on the iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 8, X, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2, the 2017 iPad, and iPad Pro. It won't work on the iPhone 5s, 6, 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, or the iPod Touch. Your iOS device also needs to run on iOS 11.

Epic Games also announced in March that the Android version of the game will come out over the "next few months."

"Fortnite" is a battle-royale style game, where 100 online players fight against each other on a large map to become the last survivor. On several levels, "Fortnite" is similar to "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" – often known as "PUBG" – which is another massively popular battle-royale style video game. "PUBG" was also released for iOS and Android in March.

"Fortnite" is free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac, and is played by around 45 million people. A whopping 3.4 million people were playing the game concurrently at one point in February. Bringing the game to iOS and Android devices will surely raise number of players to even higher levels.

"Fortnite" players will be able to play cross-platform when the game becomes available on mobile devices. That is to say, a player using an Xbox will be able to play with another player using a mobile device, like a smartphone or tablet. Bringing the game to mobile devices will also let gamers play "Fortnite" wherever they bring their mobile devices, not just on their home consoles or computers. All that's needed is an internet or data connection.

Epic Games claims the mobile version of the game brings "console quality graphics and action." It'll be interesting to see how mobile device players fare against console and computer players who arguably have the advantages of a larger screen and greater gaming controls.