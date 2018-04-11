Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The most popular movie rental for Netflix subscribers from every year since 1998


The most popular movie rental for Netflix subscribers from every year since 1998

Netflix is a streaming giant, but it used to be known for DVD rentals. Here are its most popular movies among DVD subscribers in the last 20 years.

(Warner Bros.)

Netflix has increasingly focused itself on streaming and original content, but it used to be known for DVD rentals — and users can still rent physical movies from the service if they prefer.

But which movies do Netflix users love the most?

Netflix revealed its most popular movies among DVD subscribers that were released in each of the last 20 years. They range from cult classics to Oscar winners to blockbusters, with some unexpected movies in between.

The list is sorted by the film's release date rather than the number of rentals in a year. The winner for a particular year is the most-rented title (of all time) among movies came out in that year.

For instance, "The Hurt Locker" is listed as the most popular movie from 2008, even though it wasn't available on DVD until 2009. But because it premiered in 2008 at the Venice Film Festival, it is the most popular movie among Netflix DVD subscribers for titles marked as released in 2008."

Four Oscar best-picture winners topped their respective years, including "The Hurt Locker," with other Oscar darlings making it on the list, as well.

Movies with big box office showings like "Wonder Woman" and "The Hunger Games" were also popular among DVD renters, as were cult classics like "The Big Lebowski" and Christopher Nolan's "Memento."

With that in mind, movies like "The Bucket List" and "The Lincoln Lawyer" are surprise entries, but audiences must have been interested in a change of pace.

Below are the DVDs most rented from Netflix in the last 20 years:

1998: "The Big Lebowski"

1998: "The Big Lebowski" play

1998: "The Big Lebowski"

(Gramercy Pictures)


1999: "Office Space"

1999: "Office Space" play

1999: "Office Space"

(Paramount)


2000: "Gladiator"

2000: "Gladiator" play

2000: "Gladiator"

(DreamWorks Pictures)


2001: "Memento"

2001: "Memento" play

2001: "Memento"

("Memento"/Newmarket Films)


2002: "The Bourne Identity"

2002: "The Bourne Identity" play

2002: "The Bourne Identity"

(Universal)


2003: "Mystic River"

2003: "Mystic River" play

2003: "Mystic River"

(Warner Bros.)


2004: "The Notebook"

2004: "The Notebook" play

2004: "The Notebook"

(New Line Cinema)


2005: "Crash"

2005: "Crash" play

2005: "Crash"

(Bob Yari Productions)


2006: "The Departed"

2006: "The Departed" play

2006: "The Departed"

(Warner Bros.)


2007: "The Bucket List"

2007: "The Bucket List" play

2007: "The Bucket List"

(YamiPaperDreams!/Flickr)


2008: "The Hurt Locker"

2008: "The Hurt Locker" play

2008: "The Hurt Locker"

(VISO Trailers / YouTube)


2009: "The Blind Side"

2009: "The Blind Side" play

2009: "The Blind Side"

(Warner Bros.)


2010: "Inception"

2010: "Inception" play

2010: "Inception"

(Warner Bros.)


2011: "The Lincoln Lawyer"

2011: "The Lincoln Lawyer" play

2011: "The Lincoln Lawyer"

(Lionsgate)


2012: "The Hunger Games"

2012: "The Hunger Games" play

2012: "The Hunger Games"

(Lionsgate)


2013: "Captain Phillips"

2013: "Captain Phillips" play

2013: "Captain Phillips"

(Columbia Pictures)


2014: "The Monuments Men"

2014: "The Monuments Men" play

2014: "The Monuments Men"

(Claudette Barius / Sony Pictures)


2015: "The Martian"

2015: "The Martian" play

2015: "The Martian"

(20th Century Fox)


2016: "Sully"

2016: "Sully" play

2016: "Sully"

(Warner Bros.)


2017: "Wonder Woman"

2017: "Wonder Woman" play

2017: "Wonder Woman"

(Warner Bros.)


