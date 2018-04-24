The new Han Solo accidentally revealed he's signed on for 3 'Star Wars' movies

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Alden Ehrenreich, who plays a young Han Solo in May's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," accidentally let it slip in an interview with Esquire that he is signed on for three "Star Wars" movies.

(Lucasfilm)

  • In an interview with Esquire, "Solo" actor Alden Ehrenreich accidentally revealed he's signed on for three "Star War" movies.
  • The news is a tad surprising, as an acting coach was reportedly hired during filming on "Solo" to help with Ehrenreich's performance.

Alden Ehrenreich, who plays a young Han Solo in the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story," just revealed a big secret.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor seemed to accidentally reveal that he is signed on for three "Star Wars" movies. After the revelation, he appeared to realize it was probably a mistake to talk about (Esquire noted that he flinched after saying "three").

"I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public," he said. "But—yeah.” It sounds as though he has a bad feeling about that slip-up.

We assume the three movies include "Solo," so Ehrenreich is most likely expected to appear in two more movies.

"Solo" has faced some major production problems as veteran director Ron Howard came on board late into production to replace fired directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Ehrenreich's performance was even the subject of some controversy, as an acting coach was reportedly hired by Lucasfilm to help Ehrenreich.

Nevertheless, the film stayed on course, and comes to theaters May 25.

