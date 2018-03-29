The new iPhone update automatically turns off Apple's battery-related slowdown feature (AAPL)

Apple is facing a slew of class-action lawsuits over the feature, but with the latest iPhone software iOS 11.3, it's easy to turn on and off.
Apple has been under fire ever since it was revealed that a 2017 software update included a feature that slowed down iPhone processors to prevent unexpected device shutdowns. Apple is currently facing a slew of class-action lawsuits over the feature.
Now, you can see if your device is being throttled, thanks to a new setting in the latest iPhone software update, iOS 11.3, which is now available.
To get the update, first navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.
In fact, when you update your iPhone, Apple will turn the slowdown feature off automatically, according to a support page updated on Thursday. It only gets turned back on if your iPhone has a shutdown problem.
"Devices updating to iOS 11.3 will initially have performance management disabled; it will be reenabled if the device subsequently experiences an unexpected shutdown," Apple wrote on a support page about the feature.
But if you want to turn it off — or on — it's easy. You can also check how healthy your battery is overall and whether you need to have it replaced.
Simply go to Settings > Battery and click on Battery Health (Beta.)
Here's what the screen looks like: