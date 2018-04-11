Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The new red iPhones are stunning to look at — but they're also fingerprint magnets


Tech The new red iPhones are stunning to look at — but they're also fingerprint magnets

  • Published: , Refreshed:

There's only one big change to these new iPhone 8 models: they come in red.

null play

null

(Kif Leswing)

Apple announced earlier this week that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will soon come in red. You can pre-order your red iPhone now.

The only change to these models, to be clear, is the color.

A portion of proceeds from the new red iPhones will go toward grants that fight HIV and AIDS as part of Product Red, an organization Apple has partnered with since 2006. In the press release announcing the new color, Apple said it had donated more than $160 million to the charity.

I had a chance to go hands-on with the new red iPhones on Tuesday. Let's look at the photos:

Business Insider can confirm: these are the same iPhone 8 models that went on sale last fall. They're just red.

Business Insider can confirm: these are the same iPhone 8 models that went on sale last fall. They're just red. play

Business Insider can confirm: these are the same iPhone 8 models that went on sale last fall. They're just red.

(Kif Leswing)


The glass is extremely shiny.

The glass is extremely shiny. play

The glass is extremely shiny.

(Kif Leswing)


That shininess gives these new iPhones a big downside: They're total fingerprint magnets. After handling the red phones for just a few minutes, they were covered with smudges from my hands.

That shininess gives these new iPhones a big downside: They're total fingerprint magnets. After handling the red phones for just a few minutes, they were covered with smudges from my hands. play

That shininess gives these new iPhones a big downside: They're total fingerprint magnets. After handling the red phones for just a few minutes, they were covered with smudges from my hands.

(Kif Leswing)

The phone on the right has Apple's new $99 iPhone X "folio" case on it, which is part of Project Red, but sports more of a cranberry color.



But you might be able to live with the smudges if it means you get that vibrant red glass back.

But you might be able to live with the smudges if it means you get that vibrant red glass back. play

But you might be able to live with the smudges if it means you get that vibrant red glass back.

(Kif Leswing)


Last year's iPhones had a metallic red shell. It was nice, but I prefer this year's glass.

Last year's iPhones had a metallic red shell. It was nice, but I prefer this year's glass. play

Last year's iPhones had a metallic red shell. It was nice, but I prefer this year's glass.

(Apple)


There's also one other big change to this year's red iPhones: they have a black front faceplate.

There's also one other big change to this year's red iPhones: they have a black front faceplate. play

There's also one other big change to this year's red iPhones: they have a black front faceplate.

(Kif Leswing)


Last year's red iPhones came with a white face.

Last year's red iPhones came with a white face. play

Last year's red iPhones came with a white face.

(Apple)


Many people prefer black-fronted phones because the screen blends in when it's off. Some users say the black edges are less distracting when watching a movie.

Many people prefer black-fronted phones because the screen blends in when it's off. Some users say the black edges are less distracting when watching a movie. play

Many people prefer black-fronted phones because the screen blends in when it's off. Some users say the black edges are less distracting when watching a movie.

(Kif Leswing)


There isn't a red iPhone X, but Apple did release a new $99 case for the device. It comes in — you guessed it — red.

There isn't a red iPhone X, but Apple did release a new $99 case for the device. It comes in — you guessed it — red. play

There isn't a red iPhone X, but Apple did release a new $99 case for the device. It comes in — you guessed it — red.

(Kif Leswing)


The phones go on sale this Friday, if you were thinking about picking one up.

The phones go on sale this Friday, if you were thinking about picking one up. play

The phones go on sale this Friday, if you were thinking about picking one up.

(Kif Leswing)

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 and goes up to $849 for the 256GB model. The iPhone 8 Plus, with a bigger 5.5-inch screen and double-lens camera, costs $799 for the 64GB phone and $949 for the 256GB phone — the same prices as the other colors, gray, silver, and gold.



And if you really can't live with the fingerprints, you can always put a red case on your new phone.

And if you really can't live with the fingerprints, you can always put a red case on your new phone. play

And if you really can't live with the fingerprints, you can always put a red case on your new phone.

(Apple)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Tough competition for domestic airlines in Ghana as Unity Air takes offbullet
2 Africa CEO Forum Twiga Foods and these four startups are...bullet
3 Tech Apple just unveiled new red iPhones — and they have a design...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

facebook zuckerberg trial AP
Tech Cambridge Analytica could have accessed private Facebook messages between 1,500 users and their friends (FB)
Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Mark Zuckerberg just renounced a core piece of Silicon Valley wisdom — and it could come back to bite Facebook (FB)
facebook zuckerberg trial 13
Tech Zuckerberg claims no knowledge of Palantir's involvement with the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal (FB)
facebook zuckerberg trial 11
Tech Mark Zuckerberg says AI won't be able to reliably detect hate speech for 'five to 10' years (FB)