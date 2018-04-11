The new red iPhones are stunning to look at — but they're also fingerprint magnets

news

Apple announced earlier this week that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will soon come in red. You can pre-order your red iPhone now.

The only change to these models, to be clear, is the color.

A portion of proceeds from the new red iPhones will go toward grants that fight HIV and AIDS as part of Product Red, an organization Apple has partnered with since 2006. In the press release announcing the new color, Apple said it had donated more than $160 million to the charity.

I had a chance to go hands-on with the new red iPhones on Tuesday. Let's look at the photos:

Business Insider can confirm: these are the same iPhone 8 models that went on sale last fall. They're just red.

The glass is extremely shiny.

That shininess gives these new iPhones a big downside: They're total fingerprint magnets. After handling the red phones for just a few minutes, they were covered with smudges from my hands.

The phone on the right has Apple's new $99 iPhone X "folio" case on it, which is part of Project Red, but sports more of a cranberry color.

But you might be able to live with the smudges if it means you get that vibrant red glass back.

Last year's iPhones had a metallic red shell. It was nice, but I prefer this year's glass.

There's also one other big change to this year's red iPhones: they have a black front faceplate.

Last year's red iPhones came with a white face.

Many people prefer black-fronted phones because the screen blends in when it's off. Some users say the black edges are less distracting when watching a movie.

There isn't a red iPhone X, but Apple did release a new $99 case for the device. It comes in — you guessed it — red.

The phones go on sale this Friday, if you were thinking about picking one up.

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 and goes up to $849 for the 256GB model. The iPhone 8 Plus, with a bigger 5.5-inch screen and double-lens camera, costs $799 for the 64GB phone and $949 for the 256GB phone — the same prices as the other colors, gray, silver, and gold.

And if you really can't live with the fingerprints, you can always put a red case on your new phone.