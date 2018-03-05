Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The Northeast is set to get pummeled with another cruel winter storm this week


Tech The Northeast is set to get pummeled with another cruel winter storm this week

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Another brutal winter nor'easter storm is set to hit the East Coast this week, even as some are still recovering from last week's bomb cyclone.

bomb cyclone mar 2 2018 storm riley play

bomb cyclone mar 2 2018 storm riley

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

  • Snow is in the forecast for the Northeast this week.
  • Areas from Pennsylvania to Boston could get hit with several inches of wet, heavy snow on Wednesday.
  • In New York, forecasters are predicting as much as a foot of snow in some spots.


Another big winter storm is coming to the Northeast, on the heels of last week's bomb cyclone.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say snow is in the forecast along the East Coast from Philadelphia up to Boston. They predict it'll start falling in some spots as early as Tuesday night.

Conditions are expected to get worse on Wednesday: that's when as much as 12 inches of powder could fall around New York City and Boston. The storm is set to hit eastern Pennsylvania and northern and central New Jersey with four to eight inches of snow, too.

Those predicted snow totals could still change between now and Wednesday, but meteorologists are pretty confident that the region will get hit with some mix of snow and rain in the middle of this week. They're warning that the evening commute on Wednesday could be especially rough, with a mix of snow, sleet, and ice on the roads.

Strong winds — with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour — are also in the forecast Wednesday night from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, as well as in Maryland and Delaware. Here's what the storm is set to look like on Wednesday at 6pm, according to Windy.com's projection:

In Boston, the National Weather Service is predicting the snow will be slushy, heavy, and wet. That's unwelcome news after last week's bomb cyclone, which drenched the city in waves of water, drowned entire houses, and left millions of homes without power. Cars flooded as water rushed into the streets, and in hard-hit areas outside of Boston, some coastal towns saw waves 20 feet high with tides rising to near 15 feet.

For now, it looks like areas south of Pennsylvania will be spared the wintry mix of snow and ice, but it could still be a drizzly few days, even in Washington DC. It's a chilly, damp reminder that winter is still here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech All the winners at the 2018 Oscarsbullet
2 Tech Scientists spent a month exploring the Gulf of Mexico's deep sea...bullet
3 Tech Samsung takes the crown back from Apple as a new report claims...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech A 'blister' on a Houston day-care teacher's foot turned out to be flesh-eating disease— here's what to know about the condition
Helen Mirren and "Phantom Thread" costume designer Mark Bridges sit on the Jet Ski that Bridges won for giving the shortest Oscars acceptance speech.
Tech Sunday's Oscars TV ratings crashed 19% from last year to an all-time low
Travis Kalanick
Tech Uber booked half the theater for the opening night of a play inspired by the scandals that took down former CEO Travis Kalanick
null
Tech The science-backed 7-minute fitness routine is a great way to get in shape