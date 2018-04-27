Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The royal baby has been named — meet Louis Arthur Charles


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Weighing 8lbs, 7oz, the new royal was born at 11.01 a.m. on Monday April 23.

Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. play

Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.
  • The royal baby was born on Monday morning in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.
  • The baby is fifth in line to the throne, bumping Prince Harry to sixth place.


The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their newborn baby boy as Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace announced the name in a tweet on Friday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

Kate Middleton gave birth to the baby boy weighing 8lbs, 7oz at 11.01 a.m. on Monday April at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

The couple took time to show off their newborn royal to photographers outside the hospital as they made their exit later on Monday before heading back to Kensington Palace.

Middleton looked radiant in a red dress from British designer Jenny Packham.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

Kensington Palace tweeted a thanks on behalf of Their Royal Highnesses to all of the staff at the hospital "for the care and treatment they received."

Their first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born in the same hospital.

Here's the moment they arrived at St Mary’s to meet their little brother.

The new baby is fifth in line to the throne, bumping Prince Harry to sixth place. His title will be HRH Prince of Cambridge. The baby is also Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild.

Bookies' favourites for the new royal's name had included Alexander, Arthur, James, Philip, and Albert.

