The sad ending of 'Infinity War' has inspired a hilarious meme


The ending of "Avengers: Infinity War" is shocking and devastating and it has already inspired a hilarious meme that has gone viral. "I don't feel so good" features prominently.

Spoiler warning: Don't read if you have yet to see "Avengers: Infinity War."

  • The devastating ending of "Avengers: Infinity War" has inspired a hilarious meme.
  • At the end of the movie, Thanos wipes away half of humanity, including many of the Avengers.
  • This has inspired people on the internet to post images of people disappearing, often with the caption "I don't feel so good," which is inspired by a shocking moment with Spider-Man in the movie.

The ending of "Avengers: Infinity War" left many audiences shocked, confused, and devastated. But that has only propelled a funny meme inspired by the ending to go viral.

At the end of "Infinity War," Thanos acquires all six Infinity Stones and with the snap of his fingers, wipes away half of humanity. Many of the Avengers even fade away into dust.

This has prompted people on the internet to post hilarious images of people disappearing.

Some are more general, while others are inspired by a specific scene: Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, fearing for his life as he's about to disappear, and falling into Tony Stark's arms as he does.

"Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good," he says. "I don't want to go."

It's a powerful moment in the movie sold entirely by Tom Holland's performance. So the internet naturally had to turn it into a meme.

Some examples of the meme are below:

