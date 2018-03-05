Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The science-backed 7-minute fitness routine is a great way to get in shape


Tech The science-backed 7-minute fitness routine is a great way to get in shape

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The app gets your heart pumping and helps build muscle using interval training, which alternates short and powerful bursts of exercise with periods of rest.

Image
null play

null

(Shutterstock)

  • The 7-minute workout combines aerobics and cardio for a great session you can do at home.
  • It's based on a science-backed routine called interval training.
  • Although the workout is short, it'll get your heart racing if you do it right.

Looking for a way to get the benefits of a trip to the gym at home with no equipment? The Johnson & Johnson Official 7-Minute Workout can help.

Admittedly, when I first heard about the app, I assumed it was all hype. I was wrong.

Designed by exercise physiologist Chris Jordan, the app gets your heart pumping and helps build muscle using a type of fitness routine called interval training, which alternates short and powerful bursts of exercise with periods of rest. Here's how it works.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech All the winners at the 2018 Oscarsbullet
2 Tech Scientists spent a month exploring the Gulf of Mexico's deep sea...bullet
3 Tech Samsung takes the crown back from Apple as a new report claims...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Helen Mirren and "Phantom Thread" costume designer Mark Bridges sit on the Jet Ski that Bridges won for giving the shortest Oscars acceptance speech.
Tech Sunday's Oscars TV ratings crashed 19% from last year to an all-time low
Travis Kalanick
Tech Uber booked half the theater for the opening night of a play inspired by the scandals that took down former CEO Travis Kalanick
Montgomery County, Maryland students demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington DC on February 21, 2018.
Tech The US spends a shockingly low amount on gun violence research— and it's having a crippling effect on policy
Elon Musk is the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink.
Tech 12 of the smartest things Elon Musk has said about the future of our planet