The science-backed 7-minute fitness routine is a great way to get in shape

The 7-minute workout combines aerobics and cardio for a great session you can do at home.

It's based on a science-backed routine called interval training.

Although the workout is short, it'll get your heart racing if you do it right.

Looking for a way to get the benefits of a trip to the gym at home with no equipment? The Johnson & Johnson Official 7-Minute Workout can help.

Admittedly, when I first heard about the app, I assumed it was all hype. I was wrong.

Designed by exercise physiologist Chris Jordan, the app gets your heart pumping and helps build muscle using a type of fitness routine called interval training, which alternates short and powerful bursts of exercise with periods of rest. Here's how it works.