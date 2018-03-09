Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The tech elite are abandoning Silicon Valley in droves because of 'groupthink' and out-of-control living costs— here's where they're headed


Tech The tech elite are abandoning Silicon Valley in droves because of 'groupthink' and out-of-control living costs— here's where they're headed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Peter Thiel, Tim Ferriss and other members of Silicon Valley's tech elite are decamping for more diverse and often affordable areas.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has dual citizenship in New Zealand. play

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has dual citizenship in New Zealand.

(Shutterstock and Neilson Barnard/Getty)

Silicon Valley is on the brink of an exodus.

Members of the tech elite from Peter Thiel to Tim Ferriss are leaving San Francisco and the peninsula to the south — still the global hub of tech finance and innovation — to escape the self-described groupthink and arrogance of the Valley.

A recent article in The New York Times declared, "Silicon Valley is over." The author followed a dozen venture capitalists on a three-day bus trip through the Midwest, in pursuit of hot startups in underrated areas of the country. They marveled at the cheap home prices in cities like Detroit, Michigan, and Madison, Wisconsin, compared with the extreme cost of living in the Bay Area.

San Francisco lost more residents than any other US city in the last quarter of 2017, according to a report from real-estate site Redfin. Data suggests the great migration is far from over.

Last month, 49% of Bay Area residents said they would consider leaving California because of the cost of living, according to a survey of 500 residents by public-relations firm Edelman.

These are some of the high-profile defectors who have left Silicon Valley in recent years — and where they're headed.

Peter Thiel, one of Silicon Valley's biggest success stories, became a social outcast in tech after the libertarian billionaire-investor supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Peter Thiel, one of Silicon Valley's biggest success stories, became a social outcast in tech after the libertarian billionaire-investor supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign. play

Peter Thiel, one of Silicon Valley's biggest success stories, became a social outcast in tech after the libertarian billionaire-investor supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

(Drew Angerer/Getty)

Source: Los Angeles Times



In February, Thiel revealed he's leaving the San Francisco Bay Area and moving to Los Angeles. His venture firm and foundation will also set up headquarters in Los Angeles.

In February, Thiel revealed he's leaving the San Francisco Bay Area and moving to Los Angeles. His venture firm and foundation will also set up headquarters in Los Angeles. play

In February, Thiel revealed he's leaving the San Francisco Bay Area and moving to Los Angeles. His venture firm and foundation will also set up headquarters in Los Angeles.

(AP/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Los Angeles Times



In March, Thiel told The New York Times that the groupthink happening in the Valley can be dangerous. "Network effects are very positive things, but there's a tipping point where they fall over into the madness of crowds," Thiel said.

In March, Thiel told The New York Times that the groupthink happening in the Valley can be dangerous. "Network effects are very positive things, but there's a tipping point where they fall over into the madness of crowds," Thiel said. play

In March, Thiel told The New York Times that the groupthink happening in the Valley can be dangerous. "Network effects are very positive things, but there's a tipping point where they fall over into the madness of crowds," Thiel said.

(Associated Press)

Source: New York Times



Thiel also has the option of moving to New Zealand, where he has dual citizenship. He owns a mansion in the resort town of Queenstown and an estate on the shores of Lake Wanaka.

Thiel also has the option of moving to New Zealand, where he has dual citizenship. He owns a mansion in the resort town of Queenstown and an estate on the shores of Lake Wanaka. play

Thiel also has the option of moving to New Zealand, where he has dual citizenship. He owns a mansion in the resort town of Queenstown and an estate on the shores of Lake Wanaka.

(Shutterstock)

Read more: Buying a house in New Zealand is Silicon Valley code for getting 'apocalypse insurance'



After spending decades in Silicon Valley as an entrepreneur and an investor, Tim Ferriss decided that Silicon Valley had changed for the worse and moved to Austin, Texas, in 2017.

Tim Ferriss. play

Tim Ferriss.

(Andrew "Drew" Kelly)


Ferriss, who considers himself "very socially liberal," told Business Insider that the tech scene can be punishing for people who don't subscribe to the same set of beliefs.

Ferriss, who considers himself "very socially liberal," told Business Insider that the tech scene can be punishing for people who don't subscribe to the same set of beliefs. play

Ferriss, who considers himself "very socially liberal," told Business Insider that the tech scene can be punishing for people who don't subscribe to the same set of beliefs.

(Andrew “Drew” Kelly)

Ferris said there's a feeling in tech that "if you don't conform to what Silicon Valley views as the established set of credos and beliefs for a hyperliberal, you do get attacked."



Austin is working out for the "4-Hour Workweek" author.

Austin is working out for the "4-Hour Workweek" author. play

Austin is working out for the "4-Hour Workweek" author.

(Phil Ostroff/Flickr)

Ferriss said "in Austin I found a ... very young community and a medley of feature film, music — certainly tech if I need to scratch that itch — but there were more perspectives that I could borrow from and learn from than I found readily available in my circles in Silicon Valley."



Dave Asprey went from cloud-computing executive to biohacking guru in Silicon Valley. He's built a multimillion-dollar empire around his DIY approach to human enhancement.

Dave Asprey play

Dave Asprey

(Bulletproof Coffee)

Read more: How the CEO of Bulletproof Coffee turned buttered coffee into a multimillion-dollar empire



Nearly a decade ago, Asprey moved to an organic farm on Vancouver Island in Canada.

This Finn sheep belongs to my sister, but she clearly likes me. Her name is Zot (the sheep, not my sister). This species of sheep is popular because it is cold resistant and generally OK at everything, including wool, milk, and meat. Zot is seven years old and super social, so she holds the pack together and is not going to end up being eaten by my family or clients at the 40 Years of Zen executive neurofeedback training center. (yes, we have an executive chef and use the highest quality grass fed meat we can find because having clean food with undamaged fat makes for better mitochondrial function.) I really enjoy living on an organic farm and being closer to my food #emo#4oCT## both the vegetables and animal products. It turns out, you can't eat vegetables unless you have some poop to put into the soil. Sheep are great at making poop! #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Dave Asprey (@dave.asprey) on

Source: Business Insider



"The people here are friendly and polite, they seem to actually like each other," Asprey wrote on Facebook. He added that the winter weather "sucks" but "healthcare is free."

Source: Facebook



Preethi Kasireddy left an illustrious career in venture capital to become a software engineer at a small startup. In 2017, Kasireddy, like Thiel, ditched Silicon Valley for Los Angeles.



In her travels abroad, Kasireddy saw that "Silicon Valley wasn't the only place where world-changing engineering, technology, and innovation was happening," she wrote on Medium.

Paris

A post shared by Preethi Kasireddy (@preethikasireddy) on

Source: Medium



Kasireddy said Los Angeles caught her interest because of its proximity to San Francisco, its booming tech sector, and the diversity of interests among residents.

Source: Medium



Elon Musk runs a gamut of startups from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley, but he makes his permanent home in LA. He owns a staggering five mansions in the Bel Air area.

Elon Musk runs a gamut of startups from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley, but he makes his permanent home in LA. He owns a staggering five mansions in the Bel Air area. play

Elon Musk runs a gamut of startups from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley, but he makes his permanent home in LA. He owns a staggering five mansions in the Bel Air area.

(Rashid Umar Abbasi / Reuters)

Source: Los Angeles Times and Variety



Musk told the Los Angeles Times, when he told his friends he was leaving Palo Alto for LA, "they all thought I was crazy." He said, "people in the Bay Area have forgotten that there's been a huge concentration of aerospace engineering talent here, for more than a century."

Musk told the Los Angeles Times, when he told his friends he was leaving Palo Alto for LA, "they all thought I was crazy." He said, "people in the Bay Area have forgotten that there's been a huge concentration of aerospace engineering talent here, for more than a century." play

Musk told the Los Angeles Times, when he told his friends he was leaving Palo Alto for LA, "they all thought I was crazy." He said, "people in the Bay Area have forgotten that there's been a huge concentration of aerospace engineering talent here, for more than a century."

(Google Maps)

Source: Los Angeles Times

Musk began renting his now-permanent home in Bel Air in 2010.



If the SpaceX founder gets his way, the next Silicon Valley could be on Mars.

If the SpaceX founder gets his way, the next Silicon Valley could be on Mars. play

If the SpaceX founder gets his way, the next Silicon Valley could be on Mars.

(SpaceX/Flickr (public domain))


Cybersecurity executive Robert Wood, who now runs the security team at software company SourceClear, said he was living paycheck to paycheck during his years in San Francisco.

Cybersecurity executive Robert Wood, who now runs the security team at software company SourceClear, said he was living paycheck to paycheck during his years in San Francisco. play

Cybersecurity executive Robert Wood, who now runs the security team at software company SourceClear, said he was living paycheck to paycheck during his years in San Francisco.

(LinkedIn/holycyberbatman)

Source: Tech.co



"We ended up only staying in San Francisco for a year and a half but we blew through all of our savings and racked up some credit card debt just trying to keep up," Wood told Tech.co.

"We ended up only staying in San Francisco for a year and a half but we blew through all of our savings and racked up some credit card debt just trying to keep up," Wood told Tech.co. play

"We ended up only staying in San Francisco for a year and a half but we blew through all of our savings and racked up some credit card debt just trying to keep up," Wood told Tech.co.

(iStock)

Source: Tech.co



He escaped to a Bay Area suburb for a year before eventually moving to Washington, DC. Wood said his mortgage costs "just a bit over half" of his downtown San Francisco rent.

He escaped to a Bay Area suburb for a year before eventually moving to Washington, DC. Wood said his mortgage costs "just a bit over half" of his downtown San Francisco rent. play

He escaped to a Bay Area suburb for a year before eventually moving to Washington, DC. Wood said his mortgage costs "just a bit over half" of his downtown San Francisco rent.

(Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock)

Source: Tech.co



Some of the most influential people in Silicon Valley left the Bay Area decades ago.

Some of the most influential people in Silicon Valley left the Bay Area decades ago. play

Some of the most influential people in Silicon Valley left the Bay Area decades ago.

(kropic1/Shutterstock)


Jim Clark, the cofounder of Netscape, was one of the first tech visionaries to pursue life outside of Silicon Valley. He decamped for Florida in 1999 during the first dot-com era.

Jim Clark, the cofounder of Netscape, was one of the first tech visionaries to pursue life outside of Silicon Valley. He decamped for Florida in 1999 during the first dot-com era. play

Jim Clark, the cofounder of Netscape, was one of the first tech visionaries to pursue life outside of Silicon Valley. He decamped for Florida in 1999 during the first dot-com era.

(James Houston/Getty)

Source: New York Times



"One pays a lot to live in the great climate and intellectual environment of Silicon Valley," he told The Mercury News in 2009. "Everything is too expensive and taxes are ridiculous."

"One pays a lot to live in the great climate and intellectual environment of Silicon Valley," he told The Mercury News in 2009. "Everything is too expensive and taxes are ridiculous." play

"One pays a lot to live in the great climate and intellectual environment of Silicon Valley," he told The Mercury News in 2009. "Everything is too expensive and taxes are ridiculous."

(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Source: The Mercury News



Clark said he saved $150 million by moving to Florida and avoiding California income taxes. He continues to live in Florida, though he recently put his Palm Beach estate up for sale.

Clark said he saved $150 million by moving to Florida and avoiding California income taxes. He continues to live in Florida, though he recently put his Palm Beach estate up for sale. play

Clark said he saved $150 million by moving to Florida and avoiding California income taxes. He continues to live in Florida, though he recently put his Palm Beach estate up for sale.

(Google Maps)

Source: The Mercury News and Mansion Global



Steve Case, one of Silicon Valley's most well-known entrepreneurs, has lived in Washington, DC, for more than 25 years. The AOL cofounder runs a venture capital firm, Revolution.

Steve Case. play

Steve Case.

(Noam Galai/Stringer/Getty Images)


The firm's website describes its mission as establishing Revolution as "the premier firm outside of Silicon Valley." Case has pledged to invest mostly in startups outside the Bay Area.

The firm's website describes its mission as establishing Revolution as "the premier firm outside of Silicon Valley." Case has pledged to invest mostly in startups outside the Bay Area. play

The firm's website describes its mission as establishing Revolution as "the premier firm outside of Silicon Valley." Case has pledged to invest mostly in startups outside the Bay Area.

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

Sources: Revolution and CNBC



"We are seeing in this third wave of the internet entrepreneurship both regionalized and globalized," Case told CNBC. He added, "I think we've probably hit peak Silicon Valley."

"We are seeing in this third wave of the internet entrepreneurship both regionalized and globalized," Case told CNBC. He added, "I think we've probably hit peak Silicon Valley." play

"We are seeing in this third wave of the internet entrepreneurship both regionalized and globalized," Case told CNBC. He added, "I think we've probably hit peak Silicon Valley."

(Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

Source: CNBC



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech One of the most popular ways of telling if you're a healthy weight...bullet
2 Tech The best countries for women around the worldbullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An Adelie penguin is seen near Commandante Ferraz Brazilian Antarctic Station located in Admiralty Bay, King George Island on the Antarctic continent.
Tech A remarkable penguin 'supercolony' of over 1.5 million birds has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica — take a look
Dwayne Johnson.
Tech The amount of money The Rock gets paid for a single movie is unheard of in today's movie business
null
Tech You can get some 'Mario Kart' in Google Maps starting today (NTDOY, GOOG, GOOGL)
"The End of the F***ing World."
Tech 19 Netflix original shows that both critics and audiences agree are amazing