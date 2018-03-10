Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The US cities with the worst commutes to work


A new study looks at the relationship between commute length, income, housing prices, and college education attainment.

(TierneyMJ/Shutterstock.com)

Analyzing location data from commuters in 933 metros with a population of at least 100,000, researchers from StreetLight Data found the places where residents travel the longest distances to work. In total, they looked at the median, round-trip journeys of approximately 20 million commuters in September 2017.

The primary goal was to study the links between three socioeconomic factors — income, education level, and rent prices — and commute length, according to Laura Schewel, CEO of StreetLight Data.

When looking at nationwide averages, there isn't a strong relationship between high-income, high-cost, college-educated neighborhoods and short commutes. But if you zoom into certain cities, there are correlations.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, for example, non-college-degree, low-income residents tend to have longer commutes than their college-educated, higher-income neighbors. According to the study, out of the three socioeconomic factors, having a college degree is most highly correlated with having a short commute.

While the study measured commute length for all types of transit (from biking to walking to driving), it doesn't look at how access to public transport correlates with commute length. However, Schewel does note that places with exceptionally long commutes tend to be in rural areas without access to major public transit systems.

There are a few caveats to the data. The places with the longest commutes are relatively small, and job opportunities might be limited — so residents drive to larger cities nearby. The study also doesn't consider people who lack smartphones or connected vehicles, people who work from home, or those who work in different places every day.

Take a look at the cities with the longest commutes.

15. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

(Doug Kerr/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 172,936

Median rent: $1,325

Median commute distance: 14 miles



14. Gallup, New Mexico

(Wolfgang Staudt/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 57,295

Median rent: $613

Median commute distance: 14 miles



13. Aberdeen, Washington

(Joe Mabel/WIkipedia Commons)

Population: 57,780

Median rent: $720

Median commute distance: 14.1 miles



12. Morehead City, North Carolina

(Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 69,250

Median rent: $689

Median commute distance: 14.1 miles



11. Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Fergus Falls State Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 51,785

Median rent: $589

Median commute distance: 14.1 miles



10. Pecos, Texas

(Talshiarr/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 10,362

Median rent: $614

Median commute distance: 14.4 miles



9. Hudson, New York

(Daniel Case/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 56,120

Median rent: $817

Median commute distance: 14.9 miles



8. Walterboro, South Carolina

(BeaufortTiger/Wikipedia)

Population: 40,560

Median rent: $684

Median commute distance: 15 miles



7. Espanola, New Mexico

Skyline view from the city's industrial park.

(Rr0044/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 37,571

Median rent: $677

Median commute distance: 15.7 miles



6. Brainerd, Minnesota

Northern Pacific Railroad Shops Historic District in Brainerd, Minnesota.

(Elkman/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 92,839

Median rent: $616

Median commute distance: 17.4 miles



5. Show Low, Arizona

Population: 82,527

Median rent: $760

Median commute distance: 18.2 miles



4. Berlin, New Hampshire

(Alexius Horatius/Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 33,160

Median rent: $667

Median commute distance: 19.8 miles



3. Ocean City, New Jersey

(Pixabay)

Population: 96,685

Median rent: $1,076

Median commute distance: 26.6 miles



2. Ocean Pines, Maryland

(realtor.com)

Population: 50,375

Median rent: $1,411

Median commute distance: 29.2 miles



1. Bishop, California

Downtown Bishop, California looking south along US-395.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Population: 4,787

Median rent: $824

Median commute distance: 70.2 miles



