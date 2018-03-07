The winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Architecture' was just named — here are his stunning buildings

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi won the 2018 Pritzker Prize, considered the Nobel Prize of architecture. Check out some of his greatest designs.

Indian architect and urban planner Balkrishna Doshi.

On Wednesday, Indian architect and urban planner Balkrishna Doshi was named the winner of the 2018 Pritzker Prize — the biggest award in architecture.

The first Indian recipient of the award, Doshi is known for his low-cost housing projects, public complexes, and educational and cultural facilities across India.

Often considered the "Nobel Prize of architecture," the Pritzker Prize goes to designers who push the boundaries of building design.

Check out some of Doshi's greatest works below.

Doshi lives and works in Ahmedabad, India. In the early 1980s, he designed his own studio, a cylindrical complex called Sangath:

Sangath Architect's Studio in in Ahmedabad, India.

The natural environment inspired the building's rolling mounds, vaults, green terraces, and water channels.

Sangath Architect's Studio in in Ahmedabad, India.

Doshi's practice has completed more than 100 projects in Indian cities.

The Aranya Low-Cost Housing development in Indore, India.

One notable project is the Aranya Low-Cost Housing development in Indore.

The Aranya Low-Cost Housing development in Indore, India.

The coral-colored complex holds approximately 80,000 people across 6,500 residences. It was built in response to the region's housing shortage in the early 1980s.

The Aranya Low-Cost Housing development in Indore, India.

Doshi also designed home, characterized by sharp lines, as well. Dubbed Kamala House, the minimalist building was completed in Ahmedabad in 1959.

Kamala House in Ahmedabad, India.

"I could not afford air conditioning in those days, therefore, I oriented the structure to make most of the natural South Westerly winds," he said in a recent interview.

Kamala House in Ahmedabad, India.

In the same city, Doshi created this partially-underground art gallery, called Amdavad Ni Gufa, in 1995.

Amdavad Ni Gufa in Ahmedabad, India.

The cave-like space hosts special painting exhibitions and projects films.

Amdavad Ni Gufa in Ahmedabad, India.

In 1973, Doshi designed this mixed-income housing for a life insurance corporation in Ahmedaba.

Life Insurance Corporation Housing in Ahmedaba, India.

The pyramidal structure features three floors connected by a single staircase.

Life Insurance Corporation Housing in Ahmedaba, India.

In southern India, the Indian Institute of Management has maze-like clusters of classrooms that wind around the campus.

The Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India.

The Pritzker jury called the 90-year-old's work "poetic and functional."

The Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India.

"My work is the story of my life, continuously evolving, changing and searching …searching to take away the role of architecture and look only at life," Doshi said in a statement.

The Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India.

